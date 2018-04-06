6132 results for

Women's Health
Friendships

How 3 Psychologists Are Staying Socially Connected From A Distance

These psychologists share ways they're staying connected with friends, family, and clients right now.

#COVID-19 #friendship #joy
Abby Moore
April 9
Meditation

Mind-Wandering Can Make You More Anxious — Here's How To Stay Present

A few seconds of being present can make a difference in how you feel.

#anxiety #stress #confidence
Caroline Welch
March 18
Spirituality

What Your Bedroom Is Missing, According To Your Sign

Your next bedroom refresh could be written in the stars.

#sleep #astrology
Emma Loewe
July 29 2018

5 Ways To Create Daily Summer Relaxation Rituals With Essential Oils

It¹s summertime and the living is, well, not so easy. Your social calendar is booked. Your daily calendar is crunched with extra outdoor activities...

#beauty #skin #essential oils #partnered posts
Partner Post
June 7 2013
Recipes

Jackfruit: What It Is + Why You're Going To Want To Eat It All Summer

It may look tough and menacing on the outside, but on the inside, it's soft and sweet.

#healthy foods #food
Emi Boscamp
April 25 2016
Home

Marie Kondo's Tips For Making Your Home Workspace More Joyful

Kondo thinks every desk should have at least one "joy plus" item—even if it's a just toothbrush.

#minimalism #joy
Marie Kondo
April 7
Spirituality

Unsure How To Thrive While Social Distancing? Your Horoscope Has Clues

Your astrological cheat sheet for staying steady through the chaos.

#COVID-19 #astrology
The AstroTwins
April 4
PAID CONTENT FOR Ann Napolitano, author of Dear Edward

Read An Excerpt From "Dear Edward," One Of Our Top Novel Picks For 2020 So Far

What happens when a plane of nearly 200 passengers crashes mid-flight, leaving one 12-year-old survivor?

#partner
Krista Soriano
March 11
Parenting
Routines

7 Core-Strengthening Yoga Poses To Make You Feel Powerful & Confident

Confidence aligns with the solar plexus chakra, located just above the abdomen.

#confidence #yoga
Claire Grieve
April 1
Functional Food

15 Little-Known Facts About The World's Most Magical Superfood

Did you know that the United Nations declared spirulina the best food for the future?

#nutrition #superfoods #food #whole foods
Naïby Jacques
February 2 2015
Integrative Health

How Yoga Helped Me Manage My Autoimmune Disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autoimmune diseases affect approximately 8% of the population, 78% of whom are women.

#personal growth
Sheryl Utal
February 16 2013
Integrative Health
Love

Why Do You Push Love Away? 3 Steps To Stop, From A Psychotherapist

How to name your fleeing patterns and three steps to embrace love.

#joy #dating #fear
Ken Page, LCSW
March 28
Mental Health

6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Cope With Unexpected Losses Right Now

Whether it's a loss of normalcy or something bigger, here are a few strategies to help cope.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #grief #fear
Steven C. Hayes, Ph.D.
March 27
Mental Health
Functional Food
Routines

10 Things I Tell Every Woman Who Wants To Look & Feel Younger

I know women and I know what they want and need, having been close to thousands of sisters — talking, listening and reflecting with them over the last...

#hormones #wellness #affirmations #aging #sugar
Thorbjörg
May 10 2014