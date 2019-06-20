6132 results for

Functional Food
Love
The One Food This Nutritionist Eats To Fall Asleep Faster

Just as some eats can keep you from catching Z's, other foods can help enhance your shut-eye.

Jamie Schneider
June 19
Integrative Health
Recipes

The 15 Best Natural Sunscreens To Use This Summer

It's official: the sun is out and it's here to stay. While I fully support a beach day and getting your (natural) fill of vitamin D, it's also crucial...

Allie White
July 7 2015
Beauty

How To Wash Your Face And Remove Makeup With Oil

Oil cleansing can be a total game changer for just about any skin type and condition

Britta Plug
June 20 2013
Recipes

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes With Vegan Artichoke Cream Sauce

This recipe is a perfect side dish and is vegan, gluten-free and full of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Alena Grahn
January 16 2015

How To Tell If Someone Loves You (Even If They Don't Say It)

Saying "I love you" is just one of the ways we express our feelings. But does it outweigh the rest?

Sandy Weiner
January 9 2017

The Tantric Principles Of Conscious Lovemaking

"Learning and practicing conscious sex is like opening your eyes for the first time. You won't be able to close them or forget what you have seen (or...

Elise Carr
December 15 2016
Integrative Health
Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight

If you tend to have some pretty nasty fights, this might help calm things down.

Sarah Regan
June 10
Spirituality

How Deepak Chopra Is Using This Time For A Spiritual Reset

We can use this time at home to slow down and focus on our health.

Jason Wachob
March 19
Integrative Health

How Yoga Helped Me Overcome My Chronic Thyroid Disorder

I was used to taking intense Spinning and boot camp classes to help me lose weight, so I thought this would be a nice break.

Fern Olivia
June 26 2016
Beauty

6 Essential Nutrients For Beautiful Skin

Aside from lifestyle and genetics, what you eat plays a role in your skin health.

Vanessa Cunningham
May 24 2013
4 Hidden Sources Of Toxic Heavy Metals That Can Harm Your Health

We can run, but we cannot hide, from all the toxins that rob us of our health and vitality in this industrial world. However, armed with adequate...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 11 2016
Routines

Here's The One Trick To Help Unlock Tension In Your Hips

The one move you need to help unlock tight hips, release tension, and activate your glutes for better mobility.

Krysten Peck
June 13 2018
Home
Home