Yes, Men Fake Orgasms, Too + Other Truths About Male Sexuality

Dr. Abraham Morgentaler, a professor of urology at Harvard Medical School and author of The Truth About Men & Sex, sheds light on what men really...

#love #relationships #sex
June 24 2015
3 Reasons You Can't Get Motivated To Work Out (+ How To Fix It!)

If you want to change your behavior in ways that will stick, you must start by changing the beliefs that are holding you back.

#how to lose weight #workout #fitness #mind body connection
Michelle Segar, PhD
September 11 2015
No-Makeup Mondays And 4 Other Things That Have Rebuilt My Confidence

Five handy tricks to boost yourself, especially when you're just not feeling it.

#confidence #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Maria Allyn
October 24 2016
New Study Finds Why It's Difficult To Remember The Things You Do Daily

One time that setting intentions may not be on your side.

#news #confidence #Purpose
Eliza Sullivan
July 20
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

4 All-Natural Tricks That Will Stop Your Kid's Cold In Its Tracks

Is your kid always sick? These 4 all-natural tips and tricks will zap their cold instantly—and keep it away for good.

#healing #wellness #health #cold #remedy
Sophie Jaffe
January 24 2017

Even If You’re Not Sure Whether You Want Kids – Here's What Every Woman Should Know

I know you: Your eyes glaze over when you see the word “fertility.” You blithely skip any articles mentioning “egg freezing” popping up in your news...

#fertility #mbg features
Amy Klein
October 22 2015
How To Wash Your Face And Remove Makeup With Oil

Oil cleansing can be a total game changer for just about any skin type and condition

#beauty #skin #coconut oil
Britta Plug
June 20 2013
One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain

The best thing you can do when using yoga to improve lower back pain.

#news #pain #yoga
Eliza Sullivan
July 16
How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing

Your holistic regimen is about to reach new heights.

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Debra Haugen
May 6 2016
FYI, About Half Of People In Relationships Don't Have Sex Every Week

A new British study confirms the sex recession isn't just happening to single people.

#news #stress #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
May 7 2019
4 Things I Learned From Overexercising & Undereating

Exercise is a stress on the body. More isn't always better.

#eating disorder #workout #weight loss
Richelle Ludwig
August 5 2016
5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert

With a COVID-19 lens, here's what you should be doing for immunity.

#COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #longevity #immunity
Jason Wachob
April 27
Feel Like Your Partner Is Closed Off? 7 Steps To Encourage Them To Open Up

There are a lot of reasons someone may struggle to open up.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Sarah Regan
April 27
4 Universal Truths About Hormone Health Everyone Should Know

Why men should take their hormone health seriously.

#balance #hormones #health
Jeffrey Egler, M.D.
April 21 2017