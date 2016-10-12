6132 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR ALOHA

Redefining Detox: 5 Questions You Need to Ask Before Starting Your Next Cleanse

All of your pressing detox questions answered—from how to know when it's time to detox to what you should be wary of when scoping out your next detox...

#nutrition #clean food #happiness #wellness #healthy reset
mindbodygreen
October 12 2016
Sex

Has Sex Been Weird Lately? 5 Ways The Pandemic Is Affecting Sexual Desire

Some people can't stand the thought of sex right now. Some are hornier than ever.

#COVID-19 #stress #marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
May 23
Love

How To Know If Your Relationship Turmoil Is Actually A Symptom Of Codependence

It might seem like there's no good way to deal with someone who always brings the drama, but we promise, there is. Here's the secret.

#toxic relationships #marriage #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
September 14 2017

This Healing Bath Is The Only Thing Missing From Your Weekly Routine

In spiritual practices all over the world, bath rituals serve as a form of rebirth. We unify with the sacred waters for detoxification, regeneration,...

#beauty #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Deborah Hanekamp
October 5 2015
Food Trends
Home
Home
Meditation
Recipes

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

#toxic #wellness #digestion #depression #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013
Beauty

This Celebrity-Favorite Hair Product Just Dropped & We're Freaking Out

If you know the Oi line, you're likely freaking out too.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
August 13 2019
Personal Growth

I Interviewed More Than 300 Successful People About Their Morning Routines — Here Are The 4 Common Themes

He spoke to Marie Kondo, a U.S. Army four-star general, the president of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more.

#gratitude #journaling
Benjamin Spall
August 2 2018
Love
Routines
Women's Health
Beauty
Integrative Health

Does The Placenta Have Its Own Microbiome? New Study Finds An Answer

A new study, published in Nature, concludes that the placenta does not have a microbiome, but not all researchers are in agreement.

#news #microbiome #probiotics
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 3 2019
Parenting

How To Help Your Child Tap Into Their Inner Self

Discipline isn't always a good thing.

#joy #parentingweek
Shefali Tsabary, PhD
September 11 2018
Sex

Can A Marriage Survive Without Intimacy? Marriage Therapists Weigh In

Marriages do need intimacy to survive, though there are different types of intimacy.

#marriage #divorce #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
August 5