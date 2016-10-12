6132 results for
Redefining Detox: 5 Questions You Need to Ask Before Starting Your Next Cleanse
All of your pressing detox questions answered—from how to know when it's time to detox to what you should be wary of when scoping out your next detox...
Has Sex Been Weird Lately? 5 Ways The Pandemic Is Affecting Sexual Desire
Some people can't stand the thought of sex right now. Some are hornier than ever.
How To Know If Your Relationship Turmoil Is Actually A Symptom Of Codependence
It might seem like there's no good way to deal with someone who always brings the drama, but we promise, there is. Here's the secret.
This Healing Bath Is The Only Thing Missing From Your Weekly Routine
In spiritual practices all over the world, bath rituals serve as a form of rebirth. We unify with the sacred waters for detoxification, regeneration,...
How To Make The Best Homemade Nut Butter + 5 Must-Try Recipes
Get ready to elevate your snack game.
Here Are The Signs You May Need An Air Purifier + 6 That'll Do The Job
The last one is #nofilter!
This Family's Earthy Home Is Filled With The Most Beautiful Crystals We Ever Did See
Here's how to recreate the look.
5 Surprising Ways Floating Improves Your Mental & Physical Well-Being
"Floating is like meditation on crack."
This Roasted Broccoli Dip Totally Crushes Inflammation
Move over, hummus
Are You Biologically Wired To Be An Anxious Person? Here's How To Tell
The good news is that there IS a solution.
7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood
In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...
This Celebrity-Favorite Hair Product Just Dropped & We're Freaking Out
If you know the Oi line, you're likely freaking out too.
I Interviewed More Than 300 Successful People About Their Morning Routines — Here Are The 4 Common Themes
He spoke to Marie Kondo, a U.S. Army four-star general, the president of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more.
This Is The Most Important Ingredient Of A Lasting Relationship
And how to apply it.
These 4 Fascia Exercises Will Balance Out A Week's Worth Of Sitting
Your glutes will thank you.
On Your Period? Here's A Self-Care Guide For That Special Week
If you're a good friend, you'll share this.
I Never Used Clean Red Lipstick — Until I Found This Game-Changer
Must-try red lipsticks.
Does The Placenta Have Its Own Microbiome? New Study Finds An Answer
A new study, published in Nature, concludes that the placenta does not have a microbiome, but not all researchers are in agreement.
How To Help Your Child Tap Into Their Inner Self
Discipline isn't always a good thing.
Can A Marriage Survive Without Intimacy? Marriage Therapists Weigh In
Marriages do need intimacy to survive, though there are different types of intimacy.