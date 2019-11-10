6132 results for

Beauty
Beauty

Laura Dern Was The Original Wellness Celeb: Here Are Her Healthy Habits

From skin care to activism, the "Big Little Lies" star covers it all.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
September 20 2019
Beauty
Beauty

Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered

In the ever-advancing world of skin care, there is one ingredient category whose benefits will never fall out of favor: antioxidants.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging
Rebecca Dancer
February 28
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

Behind The Seal: What it Means To Be Clean At Sephora

Behind the Seal: What it means to be Clean at Sephora

#partner
mindbodygreen
August 12 2019
Beauty

The Unsung Hero For A Baby-Smooth Pout: Try An Overnight Lip Mask

Similar to how you might opt for a thicker night cream to lock in moisture, our lips require that same level of TLC.

#sleep #makeup #skin care
Jamie Schneider
June 17
PAID CONTENT FOR Aquaphor

This Yogi Reveals Her Self-Care Rituals—And We’re Taking Notes

As a yogi, Caley Alyssa's work involves moving her body mindfully every single day. However, she is definitely not immune to the little challenges...

#partner #yoga
mindbodygreen
November 9 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

Kombucha, Turmeric, Mushrooms—Oh My! Meet the Ancient Wellness Wonders Making Waves in Beauty

Check out the ancient wellness wonders taking over the beauty world...trust us

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
July 27 2018
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Integrative Health
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR NOW
Beauty

The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)

People tend to think of eye creams or serums as a monolith category. After all, they're only treating one small area, so how different can they be?...

#skin care #inflammation #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
April 28
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

4 Things That Happen When You Switch Over to a Plant-Rich Skincare Regimen

Dive in and you might notice the many benefits of switching to a natural routine.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Beauty
Beauty