Eyebrow Dandruff: Yes It's A Thing & Here Are Some Natural Remedies
Treat flakes naturally.
Laura Dern Was The Original Wellness Celeb: Here Are Her Healthy Habits
From skin care to activism, the "Big Little Lies" star covers it all.
Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered
In the ever-advancing world of skin care, there is one ingredient category whose benefits will never fall out of favor: antioxidants.
What Is Bee Propolis & How Does It Benefit Sensitive Skin?
What is propolis, and what does it do?
Behind The Seal: What it Means To Be Clean At Sephora
The Unsung Hero For A Baby-Smooth Pout: Try An Overnight Lip Mask
Similar to how you might opt for a thicker night cream to lock in moisture, our lips require that same level of TLC.
This Yogi Reveals Her Self-Care Rituals—And We’re Taking Notes
As a yogi, Caley Alyssa's work involves moving her body mindfully every single day. However, she is definitely not immune to the little challenges...
Kombucha, Turmeric, Mushrooms—Oh My! Meet the Ancient Wellness Wonders Making Waves in Beauty
Check out the ancient wellness wonders taking over the beauty world...trust us
Hair Porosity Matters — Here's How To Test Yours With One Easy Trick
It's called the "water test."
This Short Video Tutorial Explains Exactly How To Do Gua Sha
Put your jade tools to good use.
Glowing Skin, Right This Way: Vitamin C Is The Do-All Ingredient You Need
Get the most out of this antioxidant vitamin.
Adaptogens & Skin Care: 7 Options That Support Healthy, Gorgeous Skin
Stressed-out skin? Look no further.
A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important
Plus, how to get levels up if they're low.
Post-Yoga Glow Made Easy: The Best Way To Apply Blush
Every. Single. Time.
From 2 to 30 Minutes: Soothing Routines For Stressed-Out Skin
Follow this DIY beauty routine to relax your skin.
The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)
People tend to think of eye creams or serums as a monolith category. After all, they're only treating one small area, so how different can they be?...
4 Things That Happen When You Switch Over to a Plant-Rich Skincare Regimen
Dive in and you might notice the many benefits of switching to a natural routine.
Is It A Breakout, Or Is Your Skin "Purging"? 3 Signs To Look For
Purging, for skin, is a good thing.
Gender Neutral Beauty Is On The Rise — Here Are The Brands You Need To Know
They are stunning.