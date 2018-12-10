4923 results for

Research Finds The Scent Of A Loved One Could Help Improve Sleep

Scent is a powerful yet underappreciated sense that the human can experience.

Christina Coughlin
February 16
Integrative Health
Motivation

Will 10,000 Steps A Day Help You Lose Weight? Study Says It's Complicated

Taking more steps doesn't appear to prevent weight gain.

Sarah Regan
February 11
Recipes
Love

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This March

Mental health novels, love stories, and one of the year's most anticipated novels.

Liz Moody
March 7 2019
Recovery
Wellness Trends

Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know

One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.

Lindsay Kellner
June 8 2017
Spirituality

It's Virgo Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

The AstroTwins
September 10 2017

The All-Natural Treatment I Always Recommend For Insomnia: A Doctor Explains

Everything you need to know about acupuncture for deep, restful sleep.

Tiffany Lester, M.D.
July 8 2016
Wellness Trends
Women's Health

The Hormone-Allergies Connection You Need To Know About

The hormone-allergies connection you need to know about, including how estrogen and histamine are linked.

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
January 12 2019
Home

Don't Know Where To Start Tidying? This Is The Most Important Room To Declutter

Rome wasn't built in a day, and your minimalist sanctuary probably won't be either.

Emma Loewe
February 26 2019

A Simple Ginger Stir Fry Perfect For Warm Summer Nights

"When I’m feeling like something hearty yet light enough to enjoy all summer, I reach for this favorite!"

Marisa Falconi
June 2 2016
Functional Food

This 1-Ingredient Shot Basically Stops Sugar Cravings In Their Tracks

You'll never look at a cookie in the same way again.

Liz Moody
January 10 2019
Integrative Health

8 Steps To Heal The Symptoms Of Adrenal Fatigue Naturally

How to get back on track when your adrenals are fried.

Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 28 2015