The #1 Thing Derailing Your Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Even if you’re eating a healthy diet, there's one major factor that could derail your best efforts to become lean and healthy: not getting sufficient...

#sleep #hormones #weight loss #sleeping
Mark Hyman, M.D.
December 12 2015

The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.

#nutrition #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
October 26 2015
4 Awesome Ways To Use Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has become more mainstream over the past couple of years, but tropical populations have enjoyed the benefits of this powerful oil for...

#digestion #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Jen Broyles
October 10 2013
This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic

A light, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 2 2019

Why You Should Be Eating Cocoa For Breakfast

These chocolate overnight oats are what living your best life looks like.

#functional foods #recipes #healthy recipes #functional recipes #breakfast
Ashley Madden
February 6 2017

Autumn Pizza With Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale & Mozzarella

This pizza hits all the high notes of fall cooking, with very little hassle. Savory sweet potatoes, caramelized red onions, crispy kale and creamy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
September 26 2013
Go Beyond Your Taste Buds With A New Sensual Approach To Cooking

When you cook you think about flavor, but have you considered touch, sound, scent, and sight, too?

#renew you 2017 #food how to #mindfulness #food
Elizabeth Inglese
January 27 2017
So You Want Your Family To Eat Healthy: Here's Everything You Need To Know

It doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, it can be a lot of fun.

#motherhood #food sensitivity
Ashley Koch
June 15 2018
Looking For Healthier Mexican-American Food? Siete (Once Again) Has Your Back

If dietary restrictions have ever gotten in the way of Taco Tuesday, you're in luck.

#news #plants #vegetarian #grain-free #vegan
Sarah Regan
January 22

5 Essential Wellness Travel Tips For Any Adventure

6. Be flexible and kind with yourself.

#health #travel
Jesse Barton
January 15 2017
