7197 results for
Lean Mean Green Eating Machine
Eat these foods when you know it’s time for a mini-cleanse or detox.
11 Qualities of the Ultimate Yoga Instructor
All great yoga teachers possess these qualities.
Dana Claudat: 5 Accidental Feng Shui Lessons From An Artist
Feng Shui lessons from Dana Claudat.
Q & A with Ayurveda Expert Dr. Vasant Lad
Dr. Vasant Lad talks about Ayurveda.
Q & A with Sara Hall: Runner Extraordinaire
Together, Ryan and Sara Hall make one of the most athletic and inspirational couples you'll ever meet. We talked to Sara about her passion for...
Restorative Yoga 101: What Is Restorative Yoga?
Looking for some deep relaxation at the end of a hectic workday? Having trouble quieting your mind? Or do you simply want to chill out? Restorative...
29 Empowering Poses For National Yoga Month (Gorgeous Slideshow)
We at MindBodyGreen love the positive effects a yoga practice can have on the body and mind. Since September is National Yoga Month, we decided to...
Q & A with Latham Thomas on Becoming a Healthier, Greener, More Relaxed Mama-to-Be
Latham shows mamas-to-be how to relax their minds and nurture their bodies during their childbearing years
Q & A with Rich Roll: From Down-and-Out at 40 to Plant-Based Ultraman
Men's Fitness magazine named him one of the "25 Fittest Guys in the World" -- and he made PETA's list of "Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrities."
Q & A with Ryan Hall: Marathoner Extraordinaire
A conversation with the fastest marathoner on the road today.
Q & A with Dr. Neal Barnard of PCRM
Q & A with Dr. Neal Barnard of PCRM
A Beginner's Guide To Ayurveda & Balancing The 3 Doshas
A beginner's introduction to the 5,000-year-old practice.
Q & A with Professional Surfer Holly Beck: On Surfing, Yoga & Giving Back
A conversation with Holly Beck.
An Introduction To The Root Chakra + How To Heal It
Feel grounded and connect to your foundation with this chakra.
Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer
In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...
Q & A with Kris Carr: Crazy Sexy Inspirational Wellness Rock Star
Kris Carr does it all.
Q & A with Skinny Bitch Author Rory Freedman: Her Spiritual Journey that Led to Best-Selling Book
Are you looking for some inspiration and strength to make a change in your personal or professional life? Then look no further than Rory Freedman's...