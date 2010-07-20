7197 results for

Recipes

Lean Mean Green Eating Machine

Eat these foods when you know it’s time for a mini-cleanse or detox.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Kathryn Budig
July 20 2010
Motivation

11 Qualities of the Ultimate Yoga Instructor

All great yoga teachers possess these qualities.

#miami #new york city #yogis #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
March 22 2011
Home
Integrative Health
Routines

Q & A with Sara Hall: Runner Extraordinaire

Together, Ryan and Sara Hall make one of the most athletic and inspirational couples you'll ever meet. We talked to Sara about her passion for...

#running #visualization #pro athletes #fitness
Jason Wachob
September 21 2010

Restorative Yoga 101: What Is Restorative Yoga?

Looking for some deep relaxation at the end of a hectic workday? Having trouble quieting your mind? Or do you simply want to chill out? Restorative...

#beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
October 12 2009

29 Empowering Poses For National Yoga Month (Gorgeous Slideshow)

We at MindBodyGreen love the positive effects a yoga practice can have on the body and mind. Since September is National Yoga Month, we decided to...

#slideshows #feminism #yoga #partnered posts
Partner Post
September 17 2013
Change-Makers

Q & A with Latham Thomas on Becoming a Healthier, Greener, More Relaxed Mama-to-Be

Latham shows mamas-to-be how to relax their minds and nurture their bodies during their childbearing years

#beauty #new york city #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
December 20 2010
Personal Growth

Q & A with Rich Roll: From Down-and-Out at 40 to Plant-Based Ultraman

Men's Fitness magazine named him one of the "25 Fittest Guys in the World" -- and he made PETA's list of "Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrities."

#running #triathlon #pro athletes #fitness #organic food
Colleen Wachob
June 21 2010
Motivation

Q & A with Ryan Hall: Marathoner Extraordinaire

A conversation with the fastest marathoner on the road today.

#running #visualization #pro athletes #fitness
Jason Wachob
July 27 2010
Integrative Health
Spirituality

A Beginner's Guide To Ayurveda & Balancing The 3 Doshas

A beginner's introduction to the 5,000-year-old practice.

#Ayurveda
Elsbeth Riley
July 16 2010
Social Good
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Root Chakra + How To Heal It

Feel grounded and connect to your foundation with this chakra.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer

In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...

#Ayurveda #beauty #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
Jason Wachob
August 17 2010
Personal Growth
Change-Makers

Q & A with Skinny Bitch Author Rory Freedman: Her Spiritual Journey that Led to Best-Selling Book

Are you looking for some inspiration and strength to make a change in your personal or professional life? Then look no further than Rory Freedman's...

#books #PETA #wellness #victoria beckham #inspiration
Jason Wachob
August 3 2010