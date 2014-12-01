7057 results for

Food Trends

Food Diaries: What This NYC Food Blogger Eats In A Typical Day

A look into this food blogger's day of eating.

#food
Cassandra Bodzak
December 1 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR KeVita

How To Ferment Veggies At Home Like A Dietitian

Check Out This Next-Level Veggie Pickling Recipe

#partner #probiotics
May Zhu
August 27 2018

9 Recipe Ideas For End-Of-Season Tomatoes

At farmers markets in the Northeast, all the heirloom tomatoes are on final display for the year. Bursting with color, their names include Eva...

#farmer's markets #recipes #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
October 19 2015

This Make-Ahead Farro Salad Combines Spring's Best Flavors

All of the best spring flavors—asparagus, golden beets, and tender sweet peas—in one great make-ahead salad.

#recipes #salads #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Anna Thomas
March 24 2016
Recipes
Sweet Potato & Adzuki Bean Pilaf

A comfort dish that's great in the cooler and warmer months.

#vegan #healthy foods #quinoa #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Finch
January 22 2014

Tossing Your Broccoli Stems? You're Missing Out! These 4 Recipes Will Set You Straight

These four recipes turn broccoli on its head. Here's why those vitamin-rich stems are not to be missed.

#recipes #plant-based #healthy foods
Carolina Santos-Neves
November 19 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR The NutraMilk

The Seed Butter Swap We Keep Making Over And Over Again

Sunflower butter & jelly sandwiches? Yes, please!

#partner #easy meals
mindbodygreen
July 11 2018
Food Trends

13 Keto-Approved Sides For Your Weekend Barbecue

Make it easy and cook up your own keto side dishes!

#ketogenic
Caroline Muggia
May 25 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Wellness Natural Pet Food

Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

Here's the diet this nutritionist swears by for herself, her husband, her dog, and her baby boy, to keep everyone healthy, happy, and energetic.

#pets #nutrition #happiness #wellness #dogs
Alexandra Dawson
June 21 2017
Recipes

10 Fun Facts About Sweet Potatoes

They're more than just a tasty side.

#vegan #healthy foods #food
Colleen Wachob
June 2 2015

8 Foods To Keep You Warm From The Inside Out

Plus, healthy recipes to make it easy to fit 'em into your life.

#functional foods #food as medicine #food #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Simone Wan, LAc
February 16 2017
Women's Health

This Is How Postmenopause May Affect Your Sleep

Postmenopause is more disruptive to sleep than the earlier phases.

#news #sleep #Perimenopause #healthy aging
Abby Moore
December 21 2019

3 Super Bowl Food Favorites Made Healthy

Instead of the usual salsa, burgers and pizza, here are three recipes incorporating seasonal veggies that will still have you cheering.

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Anca Toderic
February 1 2015
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 31, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including leafy greens being high-risk, HIIT workouts, and the real consequences of the hurricane in...

#news #news roundup #vegetarian #cancer #vegan
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
May 31 2018
Recipes
