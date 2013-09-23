7005 results for

Integrative Health

5 Simple Habits For Healthy Lungs

Fall is the season of the lungs in alternative medicine.

#breathing #wellness #healthy foods #food #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Andrea Sarjeant
September 23 2013
Mental Health

Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze

Good sleep is still important, even when you're staying home.

#sleep #COVID-19 #mbgsupplements #brain
Eliza Sullivan
March 20
Integrative Health

Don't Like How Veggies Taste? New Study Finds Your Genes May Be To Blame

We're not just talking about an average distaste for leafy greens.

#news #coffee #vegetarian
Jamie Schneider
November 11 2019
Home
Functional Food
Food Trends

13 Go-To Delivery Orders You Can (Easily!) Make At Home

What's your Wednesday night weakness? Pizza? Pad Thai? We've got recipes better than delivery that are a snap to make.

#recipes #healthy foods
Elizabeth Inglese
November 17 2016
Food Trends

Food Diaries: What This NYC Food Blogger Eats In A Typical Day

A look into this food blogger's day of eating.

#food
Cassandra Bodzak
December 1 2014

This Make-Ahead Farro Salad Combines Spring's Best Flavors

All of the best spring flavors—asparagus, golden beets, and tender sweet peas—in one great make-ahead salad.

#recipes #salads #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Anna Thomas
March 24 2016
Home

An Interior Designer's Favorite Ways To Make Your Home Cozy This Fall

Bring on the turmeric pottery, flannel sheets, and vintage accents.

#Green Cleaning
Emma Loewe
November 13 2019
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Wellness Natural Pet Food

Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

Here's the diet this nutritionist swears by for herself, her husband, her dog, and her baby boy, to keep everyone healthy, happy, and energetic.

#pets #nutrition #happiness #wellness #dogs
Alexandra Dawson
June 21 2017

8 Foods To Keep You Warm From The Inside Out

Plus, healthy recipes to make it easy to fit 'em into your life.

#functional foods #food as medicine #food #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Simone Wan, LAc
February 16 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR The NutraMilk

The Seed Butter Swap We Keep Making Over And Over Again

Sunflower butter & jelly sandwiches? Yes, please!

#partner #easy meals
mindbodygreen
July 11 2018
Recipes
Recipes
Food Trends

13 Keto-Approved Sides For Your Weekend Barbecue

Make it easy and cook up your own keto side dishes!

#ketogenic
Caroline Muggia
May 25 2019

9 Recipe Ideas For End-Of-Season Tomatoes

At farmers markets in the Northeast, all the heirloom tomatoes are on final display for the year. Bursting with color, their names include Eva...

#farmer's markets #recipes #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
October 19 2015

Tossing Your Broccoli Stems? You're Missing Out! These 4 Recipes Will Set You Straight

These four recipes turn broccoli on its head. Here's why those vitamin-rich stems are not to be missed.

#recipes #plant-based #healthy foods
Carolina Santos-Neves
November 19 2016