Integrative Health

When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern

An hour before sleep? Right before bed? Here's what a doc has to say.

#COVID-19 #sleep #stress #mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
May 17
Recipes

How To Save $2,000 A Year By Cooking

What would you do right now if you had extra $2000 in your pocket?

#green living #sustainability #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
November 13 2015

Easiest Brussels Sprouts Recipe You'll Ever Make

Brussels sprouts may not be among the most well-liked vegetables, but they may just be the new kale! Brussels sprouts are loaded with vitamins,...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Dawna Stone
February 23 2014
Recipes

Keto On The Cheap: A 3-Day Keto Meal Plan For Under $30

With recipes designed by one of the world's best doctors.

#ketogenic
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 5 2019
Integrative Health

Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting, Skin-Supporting Nutrient You Should Be Getting Plenty Of

The health benefits of vitamin C, including fighting cancer, colds, and premature aging.

#supplements #anti-aging #antioxidant #immunity
Marvin Singh, M.D.
December 13 2018
Functional Food
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

The Perfect End-Of-Summer Salad: Roasted Tomato Caprese

A bright harissa oil brings an element of the unexpected to this toss-up of summer’s best raw and roasted tomatoes.

#recipes #salads #vegetarian #food
Heidi Swanson
September 14 2015
Parenting

It's Way Easier Than You Think: How To Make Your Own Healthy Baby Food

Just when you have your routine mostly locked in—feeding, sleeping, playing—it's time to upend all of that and introduce solids.

#dessert #parentingweek #easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Stephanie Middleberg, M.S., R.D.
September 13 2018
Recipes
Functional Food
Food Trends

Love Coffee? New Study Explores The Real Reason You Prefer Bitter Drinks

This could explain why it's so hard to give up your go-to drink.

#news #alcohol #coffee #sugar
Caroline Muggia
May 3 2019
Recipes

DIY: Make Your Own Healthy Nutella RIGHT NOW

Swap your store-bought Nutella for this healthy homemade version.

#cacao #dessert #healthy recipes #coconut oil
Binny Liu
September 23 2014

Ever Had A Concussion? Here Are 5 Ways To Heal Your Brain & Reduce Lingering Inflammation

Concussion symptoms can persist for months or even years after the injury. Here's how to nourish your brain for optimal healing.

#healing #food as medicine #mental health #health
Terry Wahls, M.D.
May 9 2017
Generation Foodie: 10 Healthy Blogs That Inspire Us To Cook

How many times have you vowed to eat in more and dine out less? Pledged to cook in order to save money, maybe for your next much-needed getaway?...

#business #healthy recipes #wellness #health #inspiration
mindbodygreen
October 12 2015

Roasted Winter Squash With Leeks & Mediterranean Quinoa

Since I love my pasta and bread (in case you haven't noticed) I try to keep my obsession at bay by coming up with dishes that pack tons of flavor and...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
November 30 2013
Recipes