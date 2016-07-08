7194 results for
4 Tiny Tweaks To Clear Anxious Energy + Turn Your Home Into A Zen Oasis
If you're feeling anxious, give your environment a makeover.
Women Do More Housework Once They're Married — Here's How To Change That
Women are bending over backwards to honor a "feminine" ideal. Enough!
Smoky Kale Salad With Toasted Almonds & Egg
A straightforward Spanish-inspired salad.
5 Easy Ways I Balance My Hormones Every Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains
From food to beauty products, here are 5 things you can do to get your estrogen levels in check.
This Is What A French It-Girl Eats In A Day
A chef-about-town and cookbook author shares what gives her that French-girl glow.
Why You Should Be Eating More Garlic
Garlic is one of the most amazing health foods I know.
An Unhealthy Gut Microbiome May Increase The Spread Of This Cancer
Here's how to boost your gut health today!
Need Healthy Breakfast Inspo? Here's What 10 Nutrition Experts Ate Today
Do they actually practice what they preach?
6 Foods I Recommend Eating Every Day For A Long Life: A Doctor Explains
Eating practically nothing but potatoes would, by definition, be a whole-food, plant-based diet—but not a very healthy one. All plant foods are not...
Made It Through Your Detox? Here's What To Do Next
Prepare for re-entry.
10-Minute Meal: Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry
A quick stir-fry is a great way to turn vegetables into a meal fast.
The Diet That Completely Changed My Gut Health (When Nothing Else Worked)
I used to be tied to the toilet, but now I'm free.
How To Create A Sacred Morning, Afternoon & Bedtime Routine
Looking to create a new wellness routine? Here are our top tips on how to create a sacred routine, morning, noon and night!
How To Get Rid Of A UTI Fast, Using Natural Remedies
Before you run to antibiotics, try this.
Want To Fall Asleep Faster? Try This Breathing Exercise Tonight
Who knew you could use a blender to make a face mask in minutes?
This Nighttime Habit May Be Linked To Weight Gain, Study Finds
Lights out!
This Is How Often You Should Be Having Sex For Optimal Health
Is getting busy the best thing you can do for your health?
7 Traits Of Free-Spirited Women
Are you living as a free-spirited woman?
This Is The Best Breakfast For Your Zodiac Sign
Eat in tune with your body's needs to feel amazing.
The One Thing That Turns Ordinary Sex Into Extraordinary Lovemaking
"The trick is in what one emphasizes. We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same."