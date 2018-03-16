4923 results for

Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

A Moment, Please, For This Mayo-less Avocado Salmon Salad — Here's How To Make It

Skip the mayo to make this nutrition-packed Avocado Salmon Salad you will want to have every day!

#partner #Food with Benefits
mindbodygreen
January 18 2019
Mental Health

What Is GABA & How Do You Maintain Healthy Levels?

Everything you need to know about this neurotransmitter.

#anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements #brain
Stephanie Eckelkamp
April 12 2018
Functional Food

This Food Is Causing Inflammation & Making You Age Way Faster

A world-renowned cardiologist breaks down the latest science.

#inflammation #longevity
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 19 2018
How To Use grass-fed collagen+ In Everything, From Coffee To Dessert

These three recipes can enhance your skin and promote collagen production.

#mbgsupplements #dessert #Collagen #coffee
Abby Moore
March 10
6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 23
11 Clues You’re Eating Too Many Carbs

In my practice, I would say most people (but not all) seem to eat more carbs than their metabolism can handle.

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
August 5 2015
No, Hemp Oil Will Not Make You Feel High — Here's Why

Going back to basics on what the compound can and can't do.

#stress #mbgsupplements
Julia Guerra
March 6
This Is The Best Way To Eat In 2019, According To Science

Why the Mediterranean diet is the healthiest way to eat in 2019, including healthy fats and proteins.

#fats #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 3 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

5 Steps To Overcoming Your Fear Of Inversions

When it comes to inversions, my yoga class is typically divided into two factions: those who love to invert (or fly, as I like to call it) and those...

#happiness #fitness #wellness #yoga #fear
Liz Arch
April 6 2015