4861 results for

Recipes
Spirituality
Healthy Weight
Recipes
Recipes

What This Cookbook Author Is Sending Her Mom For Mother's Day

These Sweet Almond Cookies are sure to be a little quarantine pick-me-up.

#tea
Jasmine Hemsley
May 3
Recipes
Meditation

This Guided Meditation Will Help Boost Your Resilience & Your Energy

It's a yoga nidra, and it has a very special musical element, too.

#yoga #mbgrevitalize
Lindsay Kellner
June 28 2018
Functional Food

High-Fat Diets Are All The Rage. But Can They Also Be Dangerous?

If you're adding butter to your coffee, read this first.

#news #fats #hormones #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 18 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Stressed Out? Here's How To Use Nature To Relax Your Way To Bliss

Curious about forest bathing? Us too! Let's check it out...

#sleep #supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
June 25 2018
Functional Food
Recipes
Parenting

Parent Like A Parisian: 6 Things French Moms Do Differently

Are you a part of your kid's life, or is she a part of yours?

#motherhood #parenting #kids
Florence Mars
March 23 2017
Recipes
Functional Food
Food Trends
Love

Why Every Couple Eventually Falls Out Of Love + How To Re-create The Feeling

We've always been fascinated by the idea that "falling in love" is not necessarily the same thing as "staying in love."

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 6 2016
Integrative Health

The 10 Best Natural Remedies To Beat Gas & Bloating

Plus, some common culprits to help prevent gas in the first place.

#supplements #gut health #mbgsupplements #microbiome
Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D.
January 15
Functional Food
Meditation

Calm On Demand: How To Do The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique

Try it out the next time you're stressed or unsettled.

#breath #stress #anxiety
Gwen Dittmar
May 22