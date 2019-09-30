4861 results for

Women's Health
5 Easy Ways To Turn A Sweet Potato Into A Delicious Dinner

A super-easy dinner that everyone can get excited about? Sign us up!

mindbodygreen
September 13 2017
Spirituality
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life

"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."

Jasmin Singer
January 31 2016
9 Bedroom Hacks For A Better Night's Sleep

Upgrade your bedroom and optimize your sleep with these must-have items that'll turn your room into a sweet sleep cave.

mindbodygreen
June 30 2017
Recipes

Roasted Beets & Pistachios Over Lemony Greek Yogurt

This salad is a visually brilliant and absolutely delicious dish that just happens to be incredibly healthy as well.

Sudhir Kandula
January 4 2013
Recipes
Love
Plant-Based Diet? Here's How To Get Your Omegas

This whole-foods addition to your diet will supply you with all the omegas you need (3,6, and 9) in the ideal ratios—oh, and it's vegan.

mindbodygreen
October 12 2017
Functional Food
Hatch A Batch Of Spooky Avo Spider Eggs Just In Time For Halloween

These savory, healthy Halloween snacks put the treat in Trick-or-Treat!

Krista Soriano
October 15 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Topicals are important, but you might want to consider approaching your oily skin internally as well.

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
August 26
Meal-Prep These Deskside Tacos Tonight, Make Your Co-Workers Jealous Tomorrow

You heard it here first: These deskside tacos will be your new favorite lunch.

mindbodygreen
August 30 2017
Motivation
Recipes

7 Kale Bowls You Need This Week

These kale bowls will make your week a little brighter, healthier and greener.

Leah Vanderveldt
January 10 2016

A Holistic Esthetician's Guide To Dewy, Radiant Skin

Here's a fun beauty ritual packed with nutrients that directly benefit your skin and your happiness.

Megan Kelly
January 6 2017
Integrative Health

8 Reasons You Can't Remember Your Dreams, According To Experts

Why do some people remember all their dreams while others can't remember a single one?

Sarah Regan
August 20
Food Trends