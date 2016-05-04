4889 results for
5 Things I Always Tell Pregnant Women About Meditating
Most of the time meditation is all about you—relieving your stress along with making you feel good. But now meditation is about you AND your baby....
Step 1: Download This Phone App. Step 2: Change The World
You're one download away from meaningful activism.
OK, So Should You Actually Use A Facial Toner? We Investigated
The skin care step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some, yet downright essential to others.
Should You Be Eating More Sugar If You’re Getting More Exercise?
Here’s what you need to know.
A Nutritionist's Guide To ACTUALLY Planning Your Meals For The Week
Here is my guide to healthy food planning, to make it as simple as possible for you.
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
In case you were curious...
I Went To The World's Best Wellness Retreat. Here's Exactly What I Ate
Where healthy and delicious overlap.
The Real Reason You Can't Communicate With Your Partner
To expect you to see the world the same way I do is a huge challenge. We get exasperated, because underneath our point of view lies the question “Why...
"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown
"As I feel, I heal."
Feeling Stressed? A Doctor's One-Day Plan To Balance Cortisol Levels
It's all about your cortisol rhythm.
So You Were Inspired By revitalize. Here's How To Turn That Into A Habit
Here's the good news: Vacation is a great time to form new habits.
Keep The Doctor Away With This Apple & Avocado Green Smoothie
Fall means many things: football, chunky sweaters, root veggies, spicy black bean chili on the stove, cozy fires, holidays, and anything warm and...
Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now
There's never been a better time to tap into your creativity side.
How To Overcome Environmental Guilt (In A Productive Way)
Just because you can’t do everything doesn’t mean you should do nothing.
Astrology Tells Us The Aries New Moon Is A Fresh Start & We'll Take It
Here are 6 ways to tap into its refreshing energy.
What We Can Learn From The "Pre-Colonial" Diet
Chef Sean Sherman is making waves in the culinary world by cooking from his roots. As part of the indigenous tribe Oglala Lakota, he's spent the last...
Optimizing Levels Of This Nutrient Is The Ultimate Health Hack For Women
3 big benefits of upping your iron levels—even if you're *not* deficient.
Spicy West African Peanut Soup
This soup is rich and velvety smooth and a beautiful orangey- brown color. Since the early years at Moosewood, it’s been a perennial customer request,...
How To Show Up Authentically & Without Fear, According To Shaman Durek
You are wonderful as you are—and so is everyone else.
How Do You Feel About Your Feelings? Let's Talk About Meta-Emotions
A meta-emotion mismatch can cause major conflicts in a relationship.