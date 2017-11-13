4889 results for

6 Tips For Clear, Smooth, Glowing Skin: A Holistic Nutritionist Explains

From what to eat to the best DIY face mask.

#skin care
Britt Martin
November 13 2017
6 Reasons You'll Fall In Love With AcroVinyasa Yoga

The art of acrobatics and yoga have been around for a very long time. These practices have so much to teach humans about trust, surrender, clear...

#workout #fitness #yogis #yoga
Claudine and Honza Lafond
September 22 2015
Sirtuins Are Critical For Cellular Health: Here's What They Are & What They Do

When it comes to the game of cellular aging, sirtuins act like referees.

#mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
April 26

7 Delicious Ways To Eat Your Food Scraps

Finding a use for food scraps can be simple AND taste good

#environmentalism #green living #food
Phoebe Lapine
April 22 2016

A Vegan Dessert Recipe You'll Love: Maple Walnut Blondies

Everyone needs a quick and easy bar cookie recipe up their sleeve, and this is mine. It's great at any time of year, but the combination of maple...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #vegan #food
Kathy Hester
September 21 2015
Why Bringing The Outdoors In Makes Us So Happy: An Architect Explains

We have a feeling you're going to be hearing a lot more about this soon.

#stress #minimalism #toxins at home
Amanda Sturgeon, FAIA
November 9 2017
These Are The Factors Preventing You From Having An Orgasm, According To An OB-GYN

Let's start talking about the intricacies of female orgasm.

#hormones #orgasm #libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
November 9 2017
How Alzheimer's Differs In Men & Women, From Risk Factors To Prevention

Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., has spent years researching the question.

#mbgpodcast #coffee #brain
Jason Wachob
March 6

Protein-Packed Summer Salad Bowl (It's Vegan!)

This is dinner in a bowl, full of protein and vitamin goodness. If you use canned beans, it takes 10 minutes to prepare. This salad also keeps nicely...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Joanna Fiminska
July 8 2014

10 Things I Tell Every Woman Who Wants To Look & Feel Younger

I know women and I know what they want and need, having been close to thousands of sisters — talking, listening and reflecting with them over the last...

#hormones #wellness #affirmations #aging #sugar
Thorbjörg
May 10 2014
4 Need-To-Know Rules For One-Night Stands

Do you know the four fundamental rules of a good hookup?

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
July 7 2016
The Natural Weight Loss Secret No One Talks About

Never in a million years did I ever suspect that when I grew up I would spend all my days talking about poop!

#wellness #digestion #weight loss #cleanse #weight loss success
Julie Peláez
June 24 2013