Love

How To Protect Your Heart When You're Attracted To The 'Bad Boy' Type

Some people are just more attracted to thrill than to security. Here's what to do about it.

#toxic relationships #single life #dating
Weena Cullins, LCMFT
September 26 2019
Functional Food

The Basic Principles Of Eating Clean

Clean eating is a simple concept with big benefits. Eating clean brings awareness to where our foods come from, and is a commitment to eating foods...

#detox #healthy foods #food
Dr. Lauren Dickerson
December 15 2014
Food Trends

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Veganism

Can you meet your nutrient needs on a vegan diet? Is it actually good for the environment? A top doctor addresses the biggest questions.

#vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 13 2018
Love

10 Lessons I've Learned From A 10-Year Relationship

How to make the connection stronger every moment, challenges and all

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth #communication
Mytrae Meliana
March 1 2015
Functional Food
Spirituality

The 4 Spiritual Intentions Deepak Chopra Lives By

"There's no within; there's no without. There's just you as being. The rest is a story."

#Purpose #Journey
Deepak Chopra
February 24 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR The Laundress
Food Trends

The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2020, From Whole Foods Market

If you thought the food and beverage industry couldn't get more innovative, think again.

#news #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 21 2019
Functional Food

Found: The Top 10 Foods That Boost Your Metabolism

Eat one of these daily and easily find your happy weight.

#metabolism
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 8 2018
Beauty
Love

Why Yoga Is Better In The Water

You may have heard of the many physical and psychological benefits that participating in yoga can bring, but most people don’t know that there are...

#wellness #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax
Cheryl MacDonald
September 19 2015
Home

OK, So, What's The Hardest Houseplant To Kill?

No, it's not a succulent.

#plants
Emma Loewe
September 17 2019
Spirituality

A Rare Retrograde Finally Lifts This Week — And It Could Help Your Career

This week, embrace the challenge of developing your dreams to the highest possible standard.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 16 2019
Sex

Why You Should Practice Aftercare After Having ANY Kind Of Sex

Aftercare isn't just for people who like BDSM.

#orgasm #dating
Gigi Engle
September 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sun Basket

How To Make Plant-Based Eating Easier This Year

If you have a resolution to eat more plants this year, look no further!

#plants #organic food #vegetarian #vegan #organic
mindbodygreen
January 4 2018
Beauty

DIY Natural Recipes For 3 All-Time-Fave Products

For a fun weekend activity, give one of these a go.

#makeup #skin care
Ina De Clercq
September 14 2019
Recipes

5 Keto Soup Recipes Because Fall Is Coming (!!!)

They all take just minutes to make, so you can have a comforting dinner, stat.

#Paleo #vegetarian #easy meals #ketogenic
Liz Moody
September 13 2019
Motivation

How This Ex-Olympic Skier Found Healing Through Yoga After An Accident

Most Olympic athletes and hopefuls follow a predestined path to success in the world of elite sports—for Erin Beck, the path was less formulaic.

#empowerment #toxic relationships #depression
Krysten Peck
February 17 2018