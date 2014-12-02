7108 results for

2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays

Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #detox
Ilene Godofsky
December 2 2014
Recipes
Healthy Weight

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14, 2018)

One-third of adults are now taking meds linked to depression.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
June 14 2018

The "Healthy" Breakfast Foods I Won't Feed My Kids

Making time for a healthy breakfast is ideal in achieving a healthy metabolism, balanced weight, good concentration and making good food choices for...

#nutrition #breakfast #food
Angela Greely
March 25 2015

11 One-Pot Meals To Make This Week (They'll Solve All Your Dinner Problems)

One-pan meals solve almost every weeknight dinner problem. They're simple to prep, easy to cook, and require minimal clean up — what's not to love?

#recipes #healthy recipes #plant-based #vegetarian #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 23 2015
Functional Food

This Diet May Help You Recover From Lyme Disease Faster

Ditching high-carb foods could support your healing process.

#Lyme disease #ketogenic
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 23 2019
Functional Food

5 Nutritionists Reveal The Healthy Meals They Order At Panera

See their top picks for breakfast, lunch, sides, and drinks.

#lunch #breakfast
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 21 2019

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What’s In The Stars For You?

Get ready for action! Just as the magic of an eclipse lasts for a brief window of time, the opportunities it delivers can also be fleeting if we don't...

#personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
August 21 2017
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Heal Yourself, Regardless Of What's Wrong

Kelly Turner, Ph.D., New York Times best-selling author shares five keys to healing.

#mbgpodcast #functional nutrition #longevity
Jason Wachob
May 21 2019

Folic Acid: Why You Need It + How To Get Enough

One of the first things couples come across when doing pregnancy nutrient research is folic acid, which is known to facilitate conception, improve...

#food as medicine #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
July 11 2015
Functional Food
Functional Food

How To Pick Out Perfect Vegetables (Infographic)

A helpful infographic for choosing the perfect produce.

#news #infographic #environmentalism #wellness #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
September 22 2014
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

A Kale And Chicken Salad So Delicious You'll Want To Eat It All Week Long

"If I have a streak of not-so-healthy meals, I always crave crunchy, hearty greens to recalibrate my system. This salad is one of my go-to recipes for...

#healthy recipes #wellness #health #healthy foods #kale
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
June 16 2016
Beauty

These 5 Products Will Make You Look More Awake — STAT

Dark circles are hard to treat, but these can make you look fresh regardless.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 8 2019

How To Use Aromatherapy To Bliss Out Your Home

My mother didn’t know that certain scents are scientifically proven to improve mood. She just loved them. Growing up, our house was always strewn with...

#aromatherapy #happiness #green living
Frederique van der Wal
July 9 2015
Functional Food
Food Trends