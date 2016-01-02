2630 results for

Recipes

The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver

Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying.

Christina Liva
January 2 2016
Boost Your Day With Tropical Turmeric Protein Bites (Recipe)

You’ve likely heard that turmeric can support your health in any number of ways, from reducing inflammation to providing whole body support. We think...

mindbodygreen
June 23 2015

Comfort Food Is A Myth! New Study Says It Doesn't Make You Feel Better

Whether you've had a bad day, watched a sad movie or just need a mood boost, comfort food as we know it seems like the ideal remedy. After all, what's...

Allie White
October 8 2014

Breakfast In A Jar: 4 Delicious Recipes To Start Your Day Right

I always have breakfast and I encourage my clients to do so as well. When breakfast at home is a challenge, make it easy to take on the road, instead...

Jeanette Bronée
September 24 2014

Winter Warmer: Butternut Squash + Black Bean Chili

Eating seasonally is a wonderful practice with regards to both specific foods and their temperatures. I find it much more comforting to eat a warm...

Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
December 30 2015
Shredded Coconut Kale Salad

This is our ideal summer take on the kale salad. The creamy sweetness of the thick coconut yogurt (we’re using siggi’s because of its low sugar...

Christina Liva
June 19 2015
Recipes

What Living in France Taught Me About Healthy Eating

Bread and cheese is definitely allowed.

Mikki Brammer
February 21 2017
Recipes

A Walnut + Kale Pesto To Make Any Meal Better

Pesto can be easily incorporated into many meals as the focal or side ingredient.

Jamie Lee Mock
June 16 2015

The Kale Salad Recipe To End All Kale Salad Recipes

I say we make kale a classic. The tan trench coat of vegetables. The black pencil skirt of DLG's. (dark, leafy greens) The nude pump of stir-fry.

Holli Thompson
April 24 2014

Raw Almond-Coconut Energy Bites (Oh My!)

Meet your new best friends: raw energy bites! They're filled with lots of love and nutrients to keep you going all day long, without a sugar crash or...

Kristen Brotemarkle
January 17 2014
This Immune-Boosting Greens Powder Is Basically Nutritional Gold

Registered Dietitian Miranda Hammer shows us how—and why—she incorporates greens powder into her meals to supercharge her food with extra nutrition.

Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
February 15 2017
Beauty

Need A Little Skin-Brightening? Try This Two-Ingredient Turmeric Face Mask

Just a sprinkle of the spice can be deeply nourishing—with a gorgeous golden color, to boot.

Jamie Schneider
July 25
Women's Health

The Hormone Workout: A Diet & Exercise Plan To Match Your Cycle

Allow us to introduce you to cyclic training.

Amy Shah, M.D.
February 9 2017
Personal Growth

Easy, Alkalizing Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

By now, you've probably heard about all the amazing health benefits of apple cider vinegar, like how it can aid in weight loss, improve digestion,...

Angel Owens
October 21 2014

mbg's New COO Tessa Gould Talks Wellness Celebs, Pickled Vegetables & Green Smoothies

We sat down with New Zealand native-turned-Brooklyner to get the scoop on her favorite healthy habits, wellness celebs, and, of course, green smoothie...

mindbodygreen
February 2 2017