The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver
Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying.
Boost Your Day With Tropical Turmeric Protein Bites (Recipe)
You’ve likely heard that turmeric can support your health in any number of ways, from reducing inflammation to providing whole body support. We think...
Comfort Food Is A Myth! New Study Says It Doesn't Make You Feel Better
Whether you've had a bad day, watched a sad movie or just need a mood boost, comfort food as we know it seems like the ideal remedy. After all, what's...
Breakfast In A Jar: 4 Delicious Recipes To Start Your Day Right
I always have breakfast and I encourage my clients to do so as well. When breakfast at home is a challenge, make it easy to take on the road, instead...
Winter Warmer: Butternut Squash + Black Bean Chili
Eating seasonally is a wonderful practice with regards to both specific foods and their temperatures. I find it much more comforting to eat a warm...
Shredded Coconut Kale Salad
This is our ideal summer take on the kale salad. The creamy sweetness of the thick coconut yogurt (we’re using siggi’s because of its low sugar...
The 5 Best Foods To Eat Before & After Your Workout
Get your best workout in.
What Living in France Taught Me About Healthy Eating
Bread and cheese is definitely allowed.
A Walnut + Kale Pesto To Make Any Meal Better
Pesto can be easily incorporated into many meals as the focal or side ingredient.
The Kale Salad Recipe To End All Kale Salad Recipes
I say we make kale a classic. The tan trench coat of vegetables. The black pencil skirt of DLG's. (dark, leafy greens) The nude pump of stir-fry.
Raw Almond-Coconut Energy Bites (Oh My!)
Meet your new best friends: raw energy bites! They're filled with lots of love and nutrients to keep you going all day long, without a sugar crash or...
This Immune-Boosting Greens Powder Is Basically Nutritional Gold
Registered Dietitian Miranda Hammer shows us how—and why—she incorporates greens powder into her meals to supercharge her food with extra nutrition.
Does Sparkling Water Cause Weight Gain? Here's What You Need To Know
It's messing with your hunger hormones!
This Common Kitchen Ingredient Helps Nails Grow Faster
Can't say we're surprised.
Need A Little Skin-Brightening? Try This Two-Ingredient Turmeric Face Mask
Just a sprinkle of the spice can be deeply nourishing—with a gorgeous golden color, to boot.
The Hormone Workout: A Diet & Exercise Plan To Match Your Cycle
Allow us to introduce you to cyclic training.
Essential Secrets To Aging Gracefully
Shouldn't your whole life be an adventure?
Easy, Alkalizing Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
By now, you've probably heard about all the amazing health benefits of apple cider vinegar, like how it can aid in weight loss, improve digestion,...
mbg's New COO Tessa Gould Talks Wellness Celebs, Pickled Vegetables & Green Smoothies
We sat down with New Zealand native-turned-Brooklyner to get the scoop on her favorite healthy habits, wellness celebs, and, of course, green smoothie...
Breakfast For Dinner: Sweet Potato Vegetable Hash
Breakfast for dinner, or lunch, or ... breakfast.