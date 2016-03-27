2913 results for

Functional Food

I Cycled 7,000 Miles On A Vegan Diet. Here's What It Taught Me

Pedaling across the United States and cranking up steep passes in the European Alps is a big undertaking. Doing so on a vegan diet, however, is...

#plant-based #cycling #vegan
Dakota Gale
March 27 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

How One Sweet-Toothed RDN Gave Her Pantry A Low-Sugar Makeover

The sweet treats I keep at home for healthier snacking.

#partner #dessert #sugar
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 7
Integrative Health

The Ultimate Spirulina Smoothie

Thanks to the fruits and superfoods (spirulina, chlorella and chia seeds) it contains, this simple green smoothie will help you get the nutrition you...

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Pauline Hanuise
August 14 2014
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?

The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.

#intermittent fasting
Eliza Sullivan
December 31 2019
Home

Peek Inside A Natural Skin Care Studio That Feels Like Home

Plus, snag their tips on keeping up a productive (but fun) workplace.

#holistic home tour #autoimmune #skin care #joy #yoga
Emma Loewe
March 2 2018
Integrative Health

10 Compelling Reasons To Try An Elimination Diet

In all my years as a functional medicine practitioner, I've never seen anything do as much for people's health as the elimination diet. From healing...

#digestion #health #healthy foods #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 20 2016
Functional Food
Home

Hosting For The Holidays? Trader Joe's Has Your Party Covered

We took a look at all Trader Joe's has to offer this holiday season and narrowed down the best food, drink, and décor.

#alcohol #drinks #holiday
Sarah Regan
December 14 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR AVEENO®

How A Beauty Minimalist Gets Her Natural Glow

See how this beauty minimalist gets her radiant glow...hint: It's not just that Hawaii sun.

#Earth Day #environmentalism
Mona-Jane Hannemann
April 20 2018

A Probiotic-Rich Vegan Breakfast: Coconut Kefir

If you've ever wanted to crack open a coconut, here's your chance.

#breakfast #vegan recipes
Lee Holmes
August 29 2016

Easiest Brussels Sprouts Recipe You'll Ever Make

Brussels sprouts may not be among the most well-liked vegetables, but they may just be the new kale! Brussels sprouts are loaded with vitamins,...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Dawna Stone
February 23 2014
Integrative Health

How I Became Vitamin D Deficient When I Was Living By The Beach

How I became vitamin D deficienct when I was living by the beach; plus, why everyone should get their levels checked regardless of sun exposure.

#supplements
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 9 2019