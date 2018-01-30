2913 results for
14 Semi-Brilliant Stay-At-Home Vacay Ideas For The Long Weekend
No matter where you are located or your situation, the idea of an escape probably sounds pretty intriguing right now.
How To Make A Super-Healthy Smoothie For Less Than $3 A Serving
Eat real, delicious food AND save money!
Are You Making These Rookie Smoothie Mistakes?
We know we're guilty of at least one of these.
This Instant Pot Oatmeal Has The Potential To Transform Your Mornings
It's easy to make and nutrient-dense.
These Gluten-Free Muffins Are The Perfect, Protein-Filled Snack
Freeze 'em and save for later!
A DIY Mouthwash Recipe, Featuring Sea Salt & Tea Tree Oil, That Gets Rid Of Canker Sores Fast.
Winter Is Here & It's Time To Steal This Functional Doc's Recipe For Natural Cough Drops
It's only three ingredients, and one of them is water.
10 Plant-Based Cookbooks That Will Make You Want To Cook Vegetables
Something amazing is happening in the food world right now — vegetables are becoming the cool thing to cook. Chefs, bloggers and home cooks are all...
15-Minute Healing Meals: Cauliflower Rice Burrito Bowls
It's all about the avocado dressing.
How To Make A Clean Green Smoothie The Right Way
I know there are a million choices out there for juices and smoothies, not to mention smoothie shops, cleanses, juice blends, books and websites...
In Season Now: 7 Cooling Cucumber Recipes
Cucumbers are the ideal summer food — cooling and hydrating, with a satisfying crunch. They're great for tossing in fresh salads and juices, or...
You'll Never Guess The Secret Ingredient In These (Vegan, GF) Chocolate Brownies
Make 'em for your Valentine.
A Simple Coconut Carrot Soup For A Nourishing Dinner
You probably have at least half of the ingredients already.
Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse
A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.
15-Minute Healing Meal: Roasted Broccoli + Tofu Bowls With Miso Dressing
Quick, affordable, and delicious.
No-Bake Dessert: Lemon Blackberry Cashew Cheesecake
Raw desserts might evoke a feeling of anxiety to less savvy cooks, but I promise this recipe is an easy one.
Cool Down With These Raw Meals (That Aren’t Salad!)
There's no better time than summer to skip the stove in favor of raw foods.
Making Over Your Diet This Month? This Blood-Sugar Balancing Treat Will Keep You Sane
Keep it in the freezer for whenever your sweet tooth strikes.
An Unbelievably Easy Way To Preserve Fresh Herbs (And Make A Delicious Salt Rub At The Same Time)
Herb salt is our new (centuries-old) favorite ingredient.
The Inflammation-Fighting Nutrients Your Body Needs
Food is your inflammation fighter. In fact, the foods you eat will either help feed inflammation or extinguish it.