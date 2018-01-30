2913 results for

Travel

14 Semi-Brilliant Stay-At-Home Vacay Ideas For The Long Weekend

No matter where you are located or your situation, the idea of an escape probably sounds pretty intriguing right now.

#COVID-19 #Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
May 22
Integrative Health

A DIY Mouthwash Recipe, Featuring Sea Salt & Tea Tree Oil, That Gets Rid Of Canker Sores Fast.

#stress #essential oils
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 25 2019
Functional Food

10 Plant-Based Cookbooks That Will Make You Want To Cook Vegetables

Something amazing is happening in the food world right now — vegetables are becoming the cool thing to cook. Chefs, bloggers and home cooks are all...

#food as medicine #smoothies #plant-based #juicing #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 26 2015

How To Make A Clean Green Smoothie The Right Way

I know there are a million choices out there for juices and smoothies, not to mention smoothie shops, cleanses, juice blends, books and websites...

#smoothie #recipes #food as medicine #smoothies #vegan recipes
Candice Kumai
June 25 2015
Recipes

In Season Now: 7 Cooling Cucumber Recipes

Cucumbers are the ideal summer food — cooling and hydrating, with a satisfying crunch. They're great for tossing in fresh salads and juices, or...

#recipes #food as medicine #food
Leah Vanderveldt
July 2 2015
Recipes

A Simple Coconut Carrot Soup For A Nourishing Dinner

You probably have at least half of the ingredients already.

#recipes #food
Elana Karp
May 19 2016
Integrative Health

Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse

A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.

#functional medicine #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 10 2017

No-Bake Dessert: Lemon Blackberry Cashew Cheesecake

Raw desserts might evoke a feeling of anxiety to less savvy cooks, but I promise this recipe is an easy one.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Gabrielle St.Claire, M.S.
June 28 2015
Recipes

Cool Down With These Raw Meals (That Aren’t Salad!)

There's no better time than summer to skip the stove in favor of raw foods.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #raw foods recipes #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
June 27 2015
Food Trends

Making Over Your Diet This Month? This Blood-Sugar Balancing Treat Will Keep You Sane

Keep it in the freezer for whenever your sweet tooth strikes.

#Whole30 #dessert
Cameron Rogers
January 9 2018

The Inflammation-Fighting Nutrients Your Body Needs

Food is your inflammation fighter. In fact, the foods you eat will either help feed inflammation or extinguish it.

#healing #nutrition #food as medicine #inflammation #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 12 2016