Beauty

Make Your Own Body Butter + Sugar Scrub!

Armed with a trusted mixer and a few healthy ingredients, you can now create the perfect DIY beauty recipe that will leave your Secret Santas brimming...

#holidays
Kobi Kenzo
December 21 2012

Why Everyone Should Get To Know Ghee

I love fat, and every two weeks or so I devote a little time to making my favorite type of it. For 15 minutes, I'm engrossed in the essential ritual...

#ghee #Ayurveda #healthy recipes #fat #dairy
Julia Clarke
January 8 2014

Curried Butternut Squash & Lentil Soup (It's Vegan!)

This year, resolve to eat real food — none of that highly processed, genetically modified business. Instead, discover the healing power of plant-based...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Katie Hussong
January 15 2014
Personal Growth

5 Tips To Detoxify Your Life, Starting Today

Easy ways to reduce your toxic load, starting today!

#toxic #happiness #personal growth #detox
Kirsten McCulloch
September 25 2013

The Secret To Finding "The One"

We're all on a mission to find "The One." That perfect partner who makes us feel enlightened, happy and whole from the inside-out.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #ego #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 16 2014

Coconut Ice Cream Sundae (OMG It's Vegan!)

Yes, ice cream can be healthy! Here's an easy recipe for sugar-free Coconut Ice Cream with Paleo Ice Magic.

#Paleo #dessert
Sarah Wilson
January 14 2014

7 Tricks To Help You Cook Delicious Plant-Based Meals

There are thousands of reasons to eat more whole plant foods and not one to eat less. I know it can be a hard transition going from chips and cookies...

#fat #vegan #healthy foods #food
Molly Patrick
June 22 2014
Beauty
Routines

10-Minute Pilates Workout To Reverse The Effects Of Sitting All Day

A quick and effective combinations of stretches to offset a day of sitting.

#pain #pilates #fitness #wellness
Jessi Andricks
October 14 2014
Integrative Health

The Real Cause Of Acid Reflux + What To Do About It

Millions of people suffer from acid reflux or heartburn for years without receiving an effective solution from mainstream medicine

#healing #disease #digestion #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 17 2014

Gluten-Free Recipe: Breakfast Blend Espresso Oatmeal

Oats are an inexpensive heart healthy meal or snack to incorporate into your day. They're a great way to start the day because they're a complex...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Julie Arnold
July 24 2013

Vegan Recipe: Asian Kale Slaw

Kale is high in calcium, fiber, iron, and vitamin K to name just a few of its benefits. Here's an easy and delicious way to get more of it in your...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Megan McGowan
July 19 2013

Healthy Snack: Raw Mexican Hot Chocolate Energy Bites

These energy bites are one of my favorite on-the-go treats — they're packed with protein, fiber, good fat and antioxidants. They also have mega...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #raw foods recipes #food #vegan recipes
Liz Moody
June 12 2015

Gluten-Free & Vegan Sweet Berry Tarts

As we begin settling into warmer weather in the northern hemisphere, summer is just around the corner and fresh berries will soon be making their way...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Leanne Wei
April 19 2014
Food Trends

29 Food Rules We Can Learn From The French

In France, time-tested food wisdom, health, and pleasure will never be overruled by modern fads that don't work.

#nutrition #how to lose weight #mind body connection #wellness #weight loss
Yves Calmette
May 22 2015

Highly Sensitive? Here's How To Shine In Any Social Situation (Without Booze)

"At the end of the day, as an introverted HSP, I was completely wiped out from being around people. It wasn't uncommon for me to have a drink when I...

#alcohol #alcoholism #happiness
Caitlin Padgett
August 22 2016

Delicious Sugar-Free Coco-Nutty Granola

The biggest dilemma for anyone quitting sugar is deciding what to eat for breakfast. If you can’t have fruit, juice, granola, raisin toast, cereal,...

#healthy recipes #protein #granola #breakfast #partnered posts
Sarah Wilson
April 17 2014

Avocado BLT With Maple Tempeh Bacon (It's Vegan!)

Consider this sandwich an elevated classic. Creamy avocado, smoky maple tempeh bacon, and tangy tomato combine to take the original BLT to a whole new...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
January 9 2014

How Tonight's Aquarius Full Moon + Penumbral Eclipse Can Help You Revolutionize Your Life

"As the only Aquarius full moon of 2016 brightens up the skies, these high-minded moonbeams help us dream outside the box."

#manifestation #astrology
The AstroTwins
August 18 2016

Easy, Alkalizing Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

By now, you've probably heard about all the amazing health benefits of apple cider vinegar, like how it can aid in weight loss, improve digestion,...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Angel Owens
October 21 2014