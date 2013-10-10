7180 results for

10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Feel Refreshed

This is one of my favorite go-to sequences. It gets into all those places and spaces that tend to want a little extra love and leaves me feeling open,...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
October 10 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Summer Stuffed Acorn Squash

Throwing a dinner party? This summer dish is the perfect combination of savory and sweet that is sure to please any guest!

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Sarah George
May 31 2013
Personal Growth

10 Reasons I'm Grateful I Grew Up Poor & Different

"I saw advantages in my differences, and even saw positives in growing up in poverty."

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Thai Nguyen
September 19 2014
Motivation

How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation

What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?

#running #stress #happiness #running tips #fitness
Michael Sandler
September 19 2014

Saffron Is The New Turmeric. Here's What You Need To Know

It might be a splurge, but it's worth it. Here are four ways to add saffron to your favorite meals.

#Herbs #recipes #spices #food
Carolina Santos-Neves
November 9 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Vital Farms

A Recipe To Take Your Avocado Toast Up A Notch

Learn to poach the perfect pasture-raised egg, and take your avocado toast to the next level—in both taste and nutrition.

#avocado #happiness #healthy recipes #protein #wellness
mindbodygreen
November 8 2016

Shaved Zucchini, Walnut & Citrus Salad

Salads don't need lettuce to be tasty and nutritious. They can also be created with many vegetables. In this salad here, zucchini is shaved to create...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Nathalie Fraise
February 2 2014

Feeling Forgetful? Top 10 Foods To Improve Your Memory

We tend to view forgetfulness as a normal part of the aging process, but there are ways to slow down time's effects on your mind. Below are 10 foods...

#yogurt #Ayurveda #wellness #green tea #healthy foods
Lisa Guy, N.D.
March 5 2013
Parenting

7 Ayurvedic Tips To Alleviate The Postpartum Blues

The science places emphasis on the first 42 days after birth

#Ayurveda #pregnancy #motherhood
Vrinda Devani, OB-GYN, M.D.
June 10 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR RXBAR

The One Protein Bar Top Nutritionists Swear By

You'd think it belonged in the produce aisle!

#protein #energy
mindbodygreen
March 16 2018

Simple Sweet Potato Fries For Super Bowl Sunday

Nothing screams Super Bowl Sunday like a bowl of chips, and this year you can be proud to partake in the food festivities by baking a batch of these...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Kristen Brotemarkle
February 1 2014

7 Essential Qualities Of True, Lasting Love

Give love as you would like to experience love. You'll get it back—and then some.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Vishnu Subramaniam
April 3 2016
Beauty

7 All-Natural Beauty Tips From A Supermodel

Here are Molly Sim's top seven supermodel natural beauty tips and tricks

#fiber #beauty #skin #body image #healthy foods
Molly Sims
September 4 2014

Do You Sit All Day? Try This Strategy To Improve Your Posture

Modern society has us bent out of shape, making us hunch over laptops, tablets and smartphones for the majority of our days. As the workplace...

#balance #fitness #posture #technology
Rupal M. Patel
September 16 2014

Easy Summer Salad That's Loaded With Healthy Fats

This super-easy salad gives you those omega-rich ingredients so vital for health, and the healthy oils are particularly good for hair and skin for...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Rebeca Plantier
July 16 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

7 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You’re Trying To Eat Raw

These foods are mainstays in my kitchen. They are nutrient dense, versatile, delicious, easily available and encourage lots of raw snacks and meals...

#happiness #Raw Food #wellness #raw #healthy foods
Amanda Chantal Bacon
June 8 2015

Spicy Sweet Potato & Two-Bean Chili

When it's cold outside and I'm looking for something warm and comforting, vegetarian chili is one of my favorite things to make. It's simple to...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Cynthia Groseclose
January 31 2014

10 Pitfalls Keeping You From An Awesome Meditation

There are many guidelines out there for how to meditate. But it’s also good to understand what not to do in meditation. Here are 10 common pitfalls...

#stress #meditation #meditation tricks #stress management
Light Watkins
April 2 2016
Food Trends

I Helped My Daughter's Eczema With A Raw Diet

After three months of detox, Maya’s skin started to heal.

#raw foods #nutrition #Raw Food #food
Ulla Kaczmarek
October 2 2014

Vegan Recipe: Banana-Strawberry Chia Pudding

My love for chia seeds has been around for quite some time, but I never pulled the trigger on making chia pudding due to the fact that it didn't look...

#antioxidant #fiber #healthy recipes #chia seed #vegan
Abby Bliss White
May 10 2013