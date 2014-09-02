5170 results for

Your New Favorite Lunch: Beet + Quinoa Salad

Earthy, sweet beets, sharp and creamy blue cheese, and bitter greens simply go together beautifully. Quinoa provides additional texture and...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #salads #vegetarian #food
Maria del Mar Sacasa
July 16 2015
Personal Growth

How Yoga Gave Me The Strength To Come Out

In retrospect, I had no idea that "gay" would follow "Namaste."

#relationships #meditation #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Sarah Smith
March 25 2015
Beauty

A 3-Step Recipe Formula To Make Cooking A Vegetarian Meal A Breeze

Vegetarian and plant-based cooking can be intimidating to someone just starting out, but it doesn't need to be.

#recipes #vegetarian #food
Susan Crowther
July 13 2015
Spirituality

Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need

Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.

#aromatherapy
Heather Askinosie
May 6 2017
Personal Growth

A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams

Quitting is the best thing I've ever done—here's how to make it happen for you.

#empowerment
Erika Bruhn
April 8 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Passion for Pasta

5 Health-Backed Reasons You Shouldn't Feel Guilty About Eating Pasta

Sign us up for reasons to pile on the pasta! Meals starring spaghetti and its siblings provide a dose of fiber, lean plant-based protein, and vitamins...

#recipes #nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods
mindbodygreen
April 13 2016
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Day: Annie Lawless, Suja Juice Co-Founder

I LOVE food, and I'm always on the move, so I don’t stress a ton about following any particular diet or restricted food list.

#what I eat in a day #juice #food
Annie Lawless
January 26 2016
Healthy Weight

The Ultimate Guide To Boosting Your Metabolism In The New Year

This is what a perfect fat-burning day looks like.

#hormones #metabolism
Anne Marie Crosthwaite
January 14 2018
Beauty

The One Ingredient You Need For Baby-Smooth Skin

AHAs are alpha-hydroxy acids, a class of chemical compounds that can be either naturally occurring or synthetic. Many are derived from organic sugars,...

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
April 1 2017

Never Buy Another Beauty Product: Use These 4 Foods Instead

It might make sound mad to raid your kitchen cupboards for beauty essentials, but trust me — once you start experimenting with these wonderful...

#beauty #food
Ella Mills
November 5 2014
Personal Growth

A 7-Day Mind, Body & Spirit Reset Plan For Your Best Spring Ever

Busyness can be beautiful if it’s ambitious, intentional, and purposeful. But even when we’re “beautifully busy,” we can get caught up and lose our...

#friendship #productivity #happiness #fitness #meditation
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 11 2016
Change-Makers

This Is The Diet That Will Save Our Planet, New Report Says

Experts across the globe devised a diet that can save our health and our world

#news #clean food #plant-based #sustainability #climate change
Elizabeth Gerson
January 17 2019
Functional Food

3 Easy Dinner Recipes Using Chia Seeds

Here are three of our favorite dinner recipes using chia.

#healthy recipes #chia seed #healthy foods #kale #food
Janie Hoffman
November 3 2014
Functional Food

Which Nuts Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Bet you can't guess which one came out on top.

#protein #fat
Liz Moody
March 28 2017

DIY: All-Natural Coconut Deodorant

For years, deodorant was something I applied every day without question because that’s what society has told us to do since our underarms started...

#beauty #wellness #skin #essential oils #coconut oil
Brandy Oswald
March 5 2014