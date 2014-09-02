5170 results for
Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad
A great salad for the end of summer.
Your New Favorite Lunch: Beet + Quinoa Salad
Earthy, sweet beets, sharp and creamy blue cheese, and bitter greens simply go together beautifully. Quinoa provides additional texture and...
This Carrot Salad With Turmeric Sauce Will Make Your Skin Glow
Meet your new favorite side dish.
How Yoga Gave Me The Strength To Come Out
In retrospect, I had no idea that "gay" would follow "Namaste."
The Future Of Clean Beauty: Here Are The 8 Biggest Trends For 2020
Eight trends that will keep you wanting more.
A 3-Step Recipe Formula To Make Cooking A Vegetarian Meal A Breeze
Vegetarian and plant-based cooking can be intimidating to someone just starting out, but it doesn't need to be.
Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need
Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.
A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams
Quitting is the best thing I've ever done—here's how to make it happen for you.
5 Health-Backed Reasons You Shouldn't Feel Guilty About Eating Pasta
Sign us up for reasons to pile on the pasta! Meals starring spaghetti and its siblings provide a dose of fiber, lean plant-based protein, and vitamins...
What I Eat In A Day: Annie Lawless, Suja Juice Co-Founder
I LOVE food, and I'm always on the move, so I don’t stress a ton about following any particular diet or restricted food list.
The Ultimate Guide To Boosting Your Metabolism In The New Year
This is what a perfect fat-burning day looks like.
The One Ingredient You Need For Baby-Smooth Skin
AHAs are alpha-hydroxy acids, a class of chemical compounds that can be either naturally occurring or synthetic. Many are derived from organic sugars,...
Never Buy Another Beauty Product: Use These 4 Foods Instead
It might make sound mad to raid your kitchen cupboards for beauty essentials, but trust me — once you start experimenting with these wonderful...
A 7-Day Mind, Body & Spirit Reset Plan For Your Best Spring Ever
Busyness can be beautiful if it’s ambitious, intentional, and purposeful. But even when we’re “beautifully busy,” we can get caught up and lose our...
The Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Shot You'll Want To Do Every Morning In 2018
You'll be shocked at how quickly you feel better.
This Is The Diet That Will Save Our Planet, New Report Says
Experts across the globe devised a diet that can save our health and our world
3 Easy Dinner Recipes Using Chia Seeds
Here are three of our favorite dinner recipes using chia.
Which Nuts Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking
Bet you can't guess which one came out on top.
This Mermaid Latte Gets Its Magical Color From An Ancient Herbal Tea
Have you heard of butterfly pea tea?
DIY: All-Natural Coconut Deodorant
For years, deodorant was something I applied every day without question because that’s what society has told us to do since our underarms started...