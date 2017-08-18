6695 results for

Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat

You may not be able to change the weather or magically dissolve traffic, but these three tips will help you stay calm—no matter what.

#nutrition #happiness #protein #wellness #vegan
mindbodygreen
August 18 2017
Food Trends
Motivation
Integrative Health

Do You Have Healthy Blood Sugar? How To Tell + Tips To Maintain It Naturally

With the right lifestyle and dietary tweaks, maintaining your blood sugar is easier than you think.

#Blood Sugar #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 29 2018
Personal Growth

How To Take Care Of Yourself While Grieving The Death Of A Loved One

You never "get over" the death of a loved one—that's not the goal.

#anxiety #pain #journaling #depression
Shoshana Berger
July 18 2019
Integrative Health

7 Factors That Can Lead To Leaky Gut + What To Do About Each

Leaky gut syndrome can cause inflammation cascades throughout the body.

#digestion #health #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 26 2016
Healthy Weight

The Best Diet For Your Blood Sugar, According To Mayo Clinic Research

New study shows that an individualized diet is most effective for managing blood sugar.

#news #Blood Sugar #hormones #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 8 2019
Functional Food
Women's Health

Study Finds 352 New Genetic Risk Indicators For Breast Cancer

These 350 genetic risk indicators point toward breast cancer.

#news #cancer
Abby Moore
January 9
Meditation

Kundalini Yoga 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

Kundalini yoga is like wellness “on-command.”

#empowerment #joy #yoga #energy
Guru Jagat
March 16 2018
Integrative Health

How This Simple Drink Could Help Lower Blood Pressure

Diet and exercise have always been known to help patients suffering from hypertension, but recent research may have found a new innovative method for...

#news #drinks #functional nutrition
Christina Coughlin
January 4
Mental Health

Stressed At Work? New Study Says A Plant On Your Desk May Help

Concrete evidence suggests that having a plant on your desk at work can decrease stress.

#news #stress #plants
Eliza Sullivan
January 3
Change-Makers
Wellness Trends

New Report Names This Diet As The Best For Overall Health (Again!)

The Mediterranean diet won when it came to the overall list and in certain key categories.

#Heart #news #Blood Sugar #Mediterranean diet #fats
Eliza Sullivan
January 2
Parenting

Indecisive? Blame Your Parents. Then Do THIS To Take Your Power Back

If even choosing which socks to wear is a struggle for you, your parents probably had something to do with that. Here's why (and how you can take your...

#empowerment #happiness #abundance #confidence #personal growth
Barbara Steele Martin, LMHC
August 9 2017
Mental Health

This Diet Choice May Be Messing With Your Mental Health, Study Says

New research finds a link between your food and your mood.

#news #anxiety #inflammation #depression #brain
Elizabeth Gerson
February 22 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty