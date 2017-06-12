6695 results for
Your Fancy Himalayan Salt Is Putting Your Thyroid At Risk. Here's Why (And What To Do About It)
Low-salt advice may be contributing to iodine deficiency and inadvertently harming your thyroid: Here's why.
These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Another reason to eat your fruits and vegetables.
This Is The Future Of Addiction Recovery (According To Science)
Addiction fundamentally changes the brain, making treatment incredibly difficult and relapse more likely. But there's hope for the 21.5 million...
Interested In Kink? Here's How To Protect Your Mental Health While Exploring
How to stay safe while getting adventurous in bed.
Herbs for All Stages of Pregnancy
Yes, herbs that will even help ease morning sickness.
Why Slow Fitness Was What Finally Worked For This Workout Fiend
This is something everyone can get behind.
6 Ways To Get Healthier (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)
How to improve your health, including tracking your sleep, detoxing with a dry brush, and finding purpose.
6 Things You Should ALWAYS Be Selfish About In Relationships
"I was convinced that the more that I gave—the more that I created myself in the image of what others wanted—the less likely they would be to leave."
The Candida Diet: Can You Really Starve Away This Annoying Infection?
Is ditching sugar, carbs, and dairy the answer?
Can Your Fitness Tracker Predict A Flu Outbreak? This Study Says Yes
Fitness trackers do a lot: boost a workout, monitor progress, and promote healthy behaviors. But can they predict flu outbreaks too?
The Secret To Looking + Feeling Younger Is In Your Gut
Healthy aging isn’t about reversing time or fighting the inevitable, it’s about preserving our energy levels, staying fit, and looking and feeling...
20 Minutes Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Fights Caffeine Withdrawal
The study found that both methods enhanced working memory, which helps us with recall for every day activities.
10 Things That Need To Change About Health Care In The U.S.
Inspired by my friend's visit, here are some starting point
What To Do When Your Lab Tests Are Normal, But You Still Feel "Off"
This is the next step.
I Was A Single Mom With $6 To My Name. Here's How I Turned My Life Around
How to turn hard times into triumphs.
6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm
It's lights out on bad sleep.
Got Flaky, Irritated, Angry Skin? Smooth & Soothe With These 5 Essential Oils
Smooth and soothe with these aromatic oils.
6 Ways Yoga Can Boost Fertility
How yoga was instrumental in helping me during my journey to conceive.
Why People Who Meditate Deal With Stress More Quickly
They're great at THIS skill...
What I Wish Every Couple Knew Before Starting IVF: An OB/GYN Gets Real
Whether a couple goes through just one cycle or five, the experience of in vitro fertilization (IVF) can significantly affect an otherwise stable and...