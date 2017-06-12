6695 results for

Your Fancy Himalayan Salt Is Putting Your Thyroid At Risk. Here's Why (And What To Do About It)

Low-salt advice may be contributing to iodine deficiency and inadvertently harming your thyroid: Here's why.

June 12 2017
Functional Food

This Is The Future Of Addiction Recovery (According To Science)

Addiction fundamentally changes the brain, making treatment incredibly difficult and relapse more likely. But there's hope for the 21.5 million...

Beau Mann
August 30 2017
Sex

Interested In Kink? Here's How To Protect Your Mental Health While Exploring

How to stay safe while getting adventurous in bed.

Sara Sloan, Ph.D.
February 17 2019
Functional Food

Herbs for All Stages of Pregnancy

Yes, herbs that will even help ease morning sickness.

Amy Jirsa
March 6 2013
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Get Healthier (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

How to improve your health, including tracking your sleep, detoxing with a dry brush, and finding purpose.

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
February 15 2019
Friendships

6 Things You Should ALWAYS Be Selfish About In Relationships

"I was convinced that the more that I gave—the more that I created myself in the image of what others wanted—the less likely they would be to leave."

Laura Brown
June 6 2017
Integrative Health

The Candida Diet: Can You Really Starve Away This Annoying Infection?

Is ditching sugar, carbs, and dairy the answer?

Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
October 1 2015
Integrative Health

Can Your Fitness Tracker Predict A Flu Outbreak? This Study Says Yes

Fitness trackers do a lot: boost a workout, monitor progress, and promote healthy behaviors. But can they predict flu outbreaks too?

Christina Coughlin
January 21
The Secret To Looking + Feeling Younger Is In Your Gut

Healthy aging isn’t about reversing time or fighting the inevitable, it’s about preserving our energy levels, staying fit, and looking and feeling...

April 25 2017
Motivation

20 Minutes Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Fights Caffeine Withdrawal

The study found that both methods enhanced working memory, which helps us with recall for every day activities.

Eliza Sullivan
January 20
Integrative Health

10 Things That Need To Change About Health Care In The U.S.

Inspired by my friend's visit, here are some starting point

Amy Shah, M.D.
July 28 2014
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
Home

6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm

It's lights out on bad sleep.

Emma Loewe
February 15 2019
Beauty
Women's Health

6 Ways Yoga Can Boost Fertility

How yoga was instrumental in helping me during my journey to conceive.

Lisa Pineda
August 22 2012
Meditation
Parenting

What I Wish Every Couple Knew Before Starting IVF: An OB/GYN Gets Real

Whether a couple goes through just one cycle or five, the experience of in vitro fertilization (IVF) can significantly affect an otherwise stable and...

Shannon M. Clark, M.D.
November 13 2015