Functional Food

A 21-Day Detox To Balance Your Hormones & Help You Feel Vibrant

Sometimes it takes more than mere cleaning up of your diet to balance your hormones.

#food as medicine #hormones #detox #food
Robyn Srigley
October 5 2015
Integrative Health

4 Bad Excuses For Why You Can't Meditate

The purpose of meditation is to bring the mind to its natural state of stillness. The mind cannot be willed into stillness. However, when given...

#stress #happiness #meditation #personal growth
Kavitha Chinnaiyan, M.D.
March 25 2014
Functional Food
Women's Health

This Is The Most Common Hormone Disorder In Women

More than one in five women will suffer from this condition.

#stress #hormones #inflammation
Felice Gersh, M.D.
August 22 2017
Integrative Health

The 10 Best Natural Remedies To Beat Gas & Bloating

Plus, some common culprits to help prevent gas in the first place.

#supplements #gut health #mbgsupplements #microbiome
Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D.
January 15
Love

3 Surprising Factors That Could Be Hurting Your Fertility + How To Improve It

We often get caught up focusing on the importance of female fertility. But there are plenty of things that can potentially stand in the way of a man’s...

#supplements #hormones #fertility #pregnancy
Alisa Vitti
June 1 2016
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

My Secret To Anti-Aging, Weight Loss & Gut Health

When you drink bone broth, you just feel good all over. And on the inside, your cells are celebrating, too. That’s because bone broth contains these...

#antioxidant #beauty #skin #aging #food
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
December 9 2015

I Found Out I Had A Miscarriage — Then Had To Teach A Hip-Hop Yoga Class

In our new Realtalk Fitness series, we're sharing the realities of being a fitness instructor today. We know it takes a lot of effort to create a...

#fitness #yoga #realtalk: fitness
Anna Cook
November 10 2015
Integrative Health

This Is What Happens To Your Health When You Suppress Your Emotions

For the sake of your health, you need to release them.

#stress
Emily Roberts, M.A., LPC
November 18 2018
Recipes
Women's Health
Sex
Spirituality

These 5 Oracle Decks Would Love To Be Your Personal Life Coaches This Fall

Got questions? They can help you feel into answers.

#journaling #Journey
Emma Loewe
September 15 2019
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
Meditation

5 Things I Always Tell Pregnant Women About Meditating

Most of the time meditation is all about you—relieving your stress along with making you feel good. But now meditation is about you AND your baby....

#pregnancy and yoga #meditation #pregnancy #motherhood
Liddy Arens
May 4 2016
Meditation

How The 5 Niyamas Can Help Establish Personal Guidelines In Your Life

If you want to enhance your yoga practice, try following this yogi moral code.

#breath #yoga #affirmations
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
April 4