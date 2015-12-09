6741 results for

Functional Food
Healthy Weight

This Hormone Could Shut Down Your Metabolism When Your Body Is Highly Active

Does This Hormone Block Fat-Burning? New Study May Have Found The Answer

#news #study #hormones #workout #metabolism
Elizabeth Gerson
January 14 2019
Women's Health

Here's How To Balance Your Hormones For Better Moods & Digestion

Here are some of the ways that help with hormone balancing and happiness.

#hormones
Lara Riggio
March 19 2017
Functional Food

7 Reasons To Drink More Tea

You may be wondering "Why should I drink tea. Can it actually do anything for me and my health?"

#tea #nutrition #food
Toffler Niemuth
November 1 2014
Spirituality

How To Revel In Tonight's Super Blood Wolf Moon — According To Your Sign

This spectacle can shift power balances and net you some coveted attention.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 20 2019
Personal Growth

4 Steps To Stop Worrying About What Other People Think Of You

These four steps to help you stop worrying about what other people think, designed to help you maintain healthier and happier relationships with...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kelly Neff, M.A., PhD
February 15 2014
Outdoors

How To Use Exercise To Balance Your Blood Sugar: A Health Coach Explains

Plus, a blood-sugar-balancing workout to try today.

#hiking
Lauren Bongiorno
October 14 2017

Analyze Your Tongue, Optimize Fertility + Balance Hormones: An Integrative MD Explains

Dr. Taz shares her top tips on how to incorporate traditional medicine into a healthy lifestyle. Hear what she has to say on all things inflammation,...

#holistic healing #nutrition #hormones #fertility
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016
Integrative Health

The Best Vitamins, Minerals, & Herbs To Help You Fall Asleep Naturally

The best supplements for better sleep, including magnolia, CBD, and magnesium.

#sleep #anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
December 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

An RD Shares Her Top 5 Ways To Have A Productive Morning

Here's how this easy breakfast (prepared the night before) can help you have a crazy-productive morning.

#productivity #happiness #wellness #health #breakfast
Lisa Hayim
September 18 2017
Beauty
Functional Food

The Two Nutrients Most Of My Clients Are Missing + What To Do About It: A Nutritionist Explains

While there are many nutrients critical for our health, these are the two that I find my clients struggle most to get enough of.

#nutrition #calcium #Vitamin D #health #healthy foods
Laura L. Rokosz, PhD
January 22 2016
Sex
Women's Health

Crush PMS With This "Flushing" Juice Recipe

Hydrate, flush, and nourish with this simple tonic.

#hormones #healthy period #wellness #juice recipes
Alisa Vitti
September 30 2016
Healthy Weight
Parenting

Why Every Kid Needs A Morning Routine

Ideally one based in mindfulness.

#stress #joy #breakfast
Andrea Bogart
March 13 2019
Integrative Health

The 10 Best Natural Remedies To Beat Gas & Bloating

Plus, some common culprits to help prevent gas in the first place.

#supplements #gut health #mbgsupplements #microbiome
Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D.
January 15

6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 18)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including how diversity makes us smarter, social media wrecks sleep, and doctors are finally prescribing...

#food as medicine #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 18 2017
Functional Food

I Gave Up Dairy. Here's How It Changed My Life

Truth be told, I love cheese, butter, and pretty much anything made from dairy — but it doesn’t love me back.

#food as medicine #dairy #food
Rachael Roehmholdt
October 15 2015