Got Menstrual Migraines? Here Are 7 Ways To Prevent & Ease Your Symptoms
Regular orgasms could do the trick.
The Role Of Vitamin D In Reproductive Health: An Overview
The "sunshine vitamin" is more crucial than you may realize.
5 Health Technologies That We're Really Excited About
These apps and gadgets are changing the way we do wellness.
How Your Brain Changes When You Become A Mom
Does becoming a mom affect your memory?
6 Red Flags Your Birth Control Might Not Be Working For You
Is the pill really your best option?
These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor
Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?
3 Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body After Having A Baby
"I was not prepared for life with baby."
Why Am I Shedding So Much Hair? These 4 Reasons Might Explain It
We shed about 50 to 100 hairs on average each day. If you're shedding more, or if your hair has stopped growing in places altogether, keep reading.
My Hormones Were Ruining My Mood. Here's What Finally Helped
Advice directly from functional medicine experts.
5 Supplements We Became Obsessed With This Year
CBD oil hot chocolate, anyone?
Exactly What To Eat For A Happier, Less Painful Period
Before you pop the ibuprofen, try this.
The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones
You probably already have them in your fridge.
What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life
Imagine a marriage between psychology and astrology.
9 Ways To Ease Anxiety—No Matter What Time Of Day You Feel It
Cortisol also has a circadian rhythm.
How I Reversed My PCOS Symptoms With Holistic Practices In 4 Months
It's totally possible to treat totally naturally—no pill required.
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Hint: A few of them cause us to crave salty, sugary foods.
4 Signs You May Have Uterine Fibroids: A Gynecologist Explains
About one in two women will experience fibroids at one point in her life.
I Was Ambivalent About Kids, And Then I Got Pregnant. Here's My Advice
You don't have to be jumping for joy about motherhood, and you're not alone.
Why I Stopped Using Tampons + How This Changed My Life
These are the magical, life-changing things that happened when I tossed my tampons and started using a menstrual cup.
4 Reasons You Might Be Missing Your Period
Where and why did it go?!