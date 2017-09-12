4519 results for

September 12 2017
Women's Health
Friendships
Love

S.O. Asking For Space? Here's What It Actually Means (And How To Keep Your Sh*t Together)

"I need some space." Those are four words no person in love wants to hear. But if you can get in the right mindset, it's not just manageable—it could...

#relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
August 12 2017

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally

I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.

#sleep #health #sleeping
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 23 2016
Healthy Weight

I Start My Day With These Quick Metabolism-Boosting Practices & I Feel Better Than Ever

How to start your day to boost your metabolism, including grounding, intermittent fasting, and sunlight in the morning.

#sleep #intermittent fasting #metabolism #My Why
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 4 2019
Mental Health
Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found A Genetic Cause Of Infertility

Scientists have identified a controlling factor in meiosis.

#news #fertility
Eliza Sullivan
February 8

10 Amazing "Natural" Beauty Treatments You Won't Believe Exist

"Beauty is pain," or so the saying goes. But what if beauty was actually lamb placenta facials and snake massages? Yeah, you read that right — those...

#beauty #skin #aging #massage
Allie White
September 25 2015

New Study Proves This One Thing Could Have A Huge Impact On Your Self-Control

You'll be passing on the sea-salt chocolate-chip cookies in no time.

#news #fitness #weight loss #self-care
Leigh Weingus
September 29 2017
Mental Health

8 Things You Need To Know Today (October 3)

The top wellness news today, including horseback yoga, the truth about your office air, and the latest on climate change.

#news #news roundup #yoga #climate change
Leigh Weingus
October 3 2016

5 Affirmations I Use Every Day For A Blissful, Stress-Free Pregnancy

I still remember the day I found out I was pregnant. It was a frigid day in New York City and the yellow taxi cabs were whizzing by on the streets...

#manifestation #pregnancy #law of attraction #affirmations
Suki Eleuterio
July 28 2015
Parenting

The 7 Mindfulness Gadgets Every Parent Needs For Calm & Happy Kids

From books and apps to toys and games, you'll want to fill up that Amazon cart.

#motherhood
Leigh Weingus
May 2 2018
Motivation
Sex

4 Common Misconceptions People Still Have About Sex & Disability

It's National Disability Day, so let's talk about sex and disabilities.

#dating
Kelly Gonsalves
December 3 2019
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study

This supplement shows promise in lowering COVID-19 severity.

#news #COVID-19 #mbgsupplements
Abby Moore
September 9

5 Things Most People Get Wrong About Hormones: A Doctor Explains

As a board-certified gynecologist who helps women balance their hormones naturally, I’ve found that most people still believe at least one of these...

#hormones #weight loss #health #energy
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
May 27 2016
Recipes