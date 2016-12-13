6695 results for

Moon Circles: Your Guide To Harnessing Potent Lunar Energy

The possibilities are endless if you can tune in.

#healing #meditation #women's health
Lindsay Kellner
December 13 2016
Routines

This Is How You Could Be "Younger" Than Your Actual Age, New Study Says

We now have a better indicator of longevity than your chronological age, thanks to new research.

#news #running #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
February 15 2019
Mental Health

Narcissists Are Able To Empathize, Study Finds, But They Just Don't

There's reason to believe narcissists, psychopaths, and Machiavellians can, in fact, empathize—they just don't.

#news #pain
Sarah Regan
December 23 2019

Which Protein Powders Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Hemp, collagen, pea, whey—we sort through it all so you don't have to.

#functional foods #workout #protein #training #food
Lisa Hayim
April 3 2017
Personal Growth
Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal

The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”

#realtalk: infertility
Amy Lembcke
October 4 2015
Integrative Health

Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones

Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.

#hormones #PMS #wellness
Tina Discepola, M.D.
December 24 2013
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

The Depression-Acne Connection We Should All Be Talking About

Are depression and acne caused by the same thing?

#news #acne #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 9 2018
Parenting

I Had A Stillbirth At 38. Here's How I've Made Peace With Never Having Living Children

In everything I’ve read on infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death, no matter how emotional or eloquently they were written, they’ve...

#realtalk: infertility
Heather Thompson
October 27 2015
Women's Health
Functional Food

This 1-Ingredient Shot Basically Stops Sugar Cravings In Their Tracks

You'll never look at a cookie in the same way again.

#gut health #drinks #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
January 10 2019
Friendships

You Need A Balanced Social Biome To Be Happy, Research Says

Balancing social interactions with time alone helps maintain a healthy social biome.

#news #friendship #joy
Abby Moore
December 10 2019
Social Good
Motivation

Do This Workout To Kick Your Sugar Cravings

One of them takes only three minutes.

#running #inflammation #yoga #hiit #sugar
Leigh Weingus
December 6 2017
Friendships

15 Signs You're Dealing With A Narcissist

We've got all the signs and symptoms to tell if who you're dealing with is a bit too self-absorbed.

#breakup #friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Margalis Fjelstad, Ph.D., LMFT
September 5 2017