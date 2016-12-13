6695 results for
Moon Circles: Your Guide To Harnessing Potent Lunar Energy
The possibilities are endless if you can tune in.
This Is How You Could Be "Younger" Than Your Actual Age, New Study Says
We now have a better indicator of longevity than your chronological age, thanks to new research.
Narcissists Are Able To Empathize, Study Finds, But They Just Don't
There's reason to believe narcissists, psychopaths, and Machiavellians can, in fact, empathize—they just don't.
Summer Is The Best Time To Lose Weight But Not For The Reasons You Think
Are you trying too hard?
Which Protein Powders Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking
Hemp, collagen, pea, whey—we sort through it all so you don't have to.
What It Means To Simply Be Content: A Psychotherapist (And Monk) Explains
What gives rise to the thought of grasping?
It's Nesting Season — Here's How To Make Your Bed The Coziest On The Planet
Hygge it up.
Women's Brains Stay Sharper Longer Than Men's, New Study Finds
How old is your brain?
Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal
The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”
Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones
Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.
Your Gut Has More Sway On Your Mental Health Than You Think, Study Says
Your gut may be making you depressed, study says.
This 3-Day Reset Will Tame The Inflammation That's Causing Your Weight Gain
The crazy thing? It's not just about food.
The Depression-Acne Connection We Should All Be Talking About
Are depression and acne caused by the same thing?
I Had A Stillbirth At 38. Here's How I've Made Peace With Never Having Living Children
In everything I’ve read on infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death, no matter how emotional or eloquently they were written, they’ve...
Exactly What To Eat To Boost Your Sex Drive
Help your hormones do their thing.
This 1-Ingredient Shot Basically Stops Sugar Cravings In Their Tracks
You'll never look at a cookie in the same way again.
You Need A Balanced Social Biome To Be Happy, Research Says
Balancing social interactions with time alone helps maintain a healthy social biome.
12 Things You Need To Know Today (December 10)
What's going on.
Do This Workout To Kick Your Sugar Cravings
One of them takes only three minutes.
15 Signs You're Dealing With A Narcissist
We've got all the signs and symptoms to tell if who you're dealing with is a bit too self-absorbed.