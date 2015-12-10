16028 results for

5 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Help Children Cultivate Patience

Traveling with the kids this season? Most parents know that achieving actual R&R is no small feat, especially when it comes to the actual departure...

#Yoga for Kids #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax
Erika Prafder
December 10 2015

What I Wish Everyone Knew About The Ancient Roots Of Plant Healing

Is plant medicine the way of the future? I certainly think so.

#healing #plant-based #health
Lindsey Calla
May 28 2017
Motivation

Stressed? Anxious? Here's How Running Can Improve Your Mental Health

Some things to think about next time you head out for a run.

#running #empowerment #anxiety #brain
Scott Douglas
May 13 2019
Sex

How I Learned To Have Mind-Blowing, Intimate Sex Every Time

"I've learned that making love is so much more than the physical act of having sex. Making love is actively creating the love you share with your...

#relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex
Jason MacKenzie
August 12 2016
Personal Growth

You Can Train Your Brain To Be Optimistic. Here's How

"Transformation doesn't come from the light. It comes from moving through the darkness."

#happiness #personal growth
Kaia Roman
March 12 2017

5 Things You Need To Avoid If You Want Radiant, Youthful Skin

In 2012, consumers spent about 250 billion dollars on anti-aging lotions, creams, and cosmetics. Unfortunately, the majority of these products yield...

#alcohol #stress #nutrition #beauty #skin
William Rawls, M.D.
April 15 2014
Spirituality

5 Surprising Tips To Have A Healthy & Happy Winter

It’s almost winter, and you might really hate it! Really, for most of you, you do. It’s too cold, too dark, you feel depressed or “blue,” stressed out...

#holidays #meditation #wellness
Brandon Waloff
December 13 2013
Sex

Want To Get That Honeymoon Phase Feeling Back? It's Not About Communication, It's About This

"In my 25 years of conflict-resolution work, I've come to believe that working on communication to fix a struggling marriage is a waste of time....

#relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex #personal growth
Jeff Forte
June 17 2017
Recipes

Meet The First Woman To Summit One Of The Most Difficult Mountains In The World

Here's how she conquers every obstacle that comes her way.

#fitness #climbing
Leigh Weingus
August 15 2017
Recovery

What I Wish Every Yoga Teacher Knew About Social Media

This goes out to anyone who's tried too hard for "likes."

#yoga #technology
Sarah Ezrin
December 19 2017
Recovery

The Risks Of Exercising Without Warming Up (Or Cooling Down)

It's all fun and games until you shock your body and get injured.

#flexibility #longevity #hiit #energy
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
May 9 2019

How An Elimination Diet Boosted My Energy & Cleared My Skin

As a functional medicine practitioner, I see people on a daily basis who are kept from living the life they want because of health problems. But I...

#healing #health #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 19 2016
Integrative Health

Confinement Month: 26 Days Of Reclusivity & Healing For New Mothers

You can't wash your hair, drink cold water, or do any chores.

#pregnancy #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Amy Chang
May 23 2018
Personal Growth

7 Secrets to End Emotional Eating

I used to be an emotional eater. I would eat when I was sad, I would eat when I was angry and I would even eat when I was feeling happy and...

#gluten #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Katrina Love Senn
May 12 2012
Beauty