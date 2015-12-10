16028 results for
5 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Help Children Cultivate Patience
Traveling with the kids this season? Most parents know that achieving actual R&R is no small feat, especially when it comes to the actual departure...
What I Wish Everyone Knew About The Ancient Roots Of Plant Healing
Is plant medicine the way of the future? I certainly think so.
Stressed? Anxious? Here's How Running Can Improve Your Mental Health
Some things to think about next time you head out for a run.
How I Learned To Have Mind-Blowing, Intimate Sex Every Time
"I've learned that making love is so much more than the physical act of having sex. Making love is actively creating the love you share with your...
What To Do About That Big, Uncomfortable Conversation You've Been Avoiding
Let's unpack what's really going on here.
You Can Train Your Brain To Be Optimistic. Here's How
"Transformation doesn't come from the light. It comes from moving through the darkness."
The Doctor-Designed Anti-Brain Fog Diet
You are what you eat, after all.
5 Things You Need To Avoid If You Want Radiant, Youthful Skin
In 2012, consumers spent about 250 billion dollars on anti-aging lotions, creams, and cosmetics. Unfortunately, the majority of these products yield...
6 Ways To Overcome Some Of Life's Hidden Chaos
Chaos breeds more chaos.
5 Surprising Tips To Have A Healthy & Happy Winter
It’s almost winter, and you might really hate it! Really, for most of you, you do. It’s too cold, too dark, you feel depressed or “blue,” stressed out...
Want To Get That Honeymoon Phase Feeling Back? It's Not About Communication, It's About This
"In my 25 years of conflict-resolution work, I've come to believe that working on communication to fix a struggling marriage is a waste of time....
An Energizing Morning Shot (That You Can Make In Less Than 30 Seconds)
30 seconds until all-day energy.
Meet The First Woman To Summit One Of The Most Difficult Mountains In The World
Here's how she conquers every obstacle that comes her way.
What I Wish Every Yoga Teacher Knew About Social Media
This goes out to anyone who's tried too hard for "likes."
The Risks Of Exercising Without Warming Up (Or Cooling Down)
It's all fun and games until you shock your body and get injured.
How An Elimination Diet Boosted My Energy & Cleared My Skin
As a functional medicine practitioner, I see people on a daily basis who are kept from living the life they want because of health problems. But I...
Confinement Month: 26 Days Of Reclusivity & Healing For New Mothers
You can't wash your hair, drink cold water, or do any chores.
6 Ways Yoga Teaches Us How to Transition with Awareness & Grace
Transition with awareness and grace on and off the mat.
7 Secrets to End Emotional Eating
I used to be an emotional eater. I would eat when I was sad, I would eat when I was angry and I would even eat when I was feeling happy and...
Here Are Our Favorite Nontoxic, Clean-Burning Candles For 2020
Vibes. Nontoxic ones.