Be Your Own Alchemist + 4 Other Beauty Resolutions That Don't Involve Dieting

Here are 5 simple, and easy-to-stick-to intentions that will bring you back into alignment with who you really are—so you, too, can begin to start...

#mind body connection #self-care
Fern Olivia
January 21 2017

3 Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Recipes To Make This Week

Anti-inflammatory eating doesn't have to be difficult, it just involves a little thought about ingredients and some simple preparation. To get you...

#recipes #food as medicine #inflammation #food
Michelle Babb
July 20 2015

9 Ways To Stop Heartburn

Heartburn – lots of us get it, but how do we stop getting it? For some, it’s little purple pill or a swig of a vile pink potion, while others just...

#digestion #personal growth #probiotics
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 15 2013
Wellness Trends

Declutter Your Mind In 7 Days

Do this "detox" if you feel like life is going by too fast.

#technology
Jamie Price
January 27 2018
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Jordana Brewster: Meditation, Eating Healthy & The Mind-Body Connection

In this exclusive MBG interview, read about Jordana’s philosophies on meditation, food, and living calmly in our high-speed world.

#celebrity #mindfulness #juicing #superfoods #meditation
Jason Wachob
August 6 2012
Personal Growth

10 Tony Robbins Quotes to Live By

Tony Robbins started to change my world, and millions of others, with his first bestseller Awaken the Giant Within. I was still a kid at school and...

#personal growth quotes #personal growth #affirmations #spirituality #tony robbins
Samantha Honey-Pollock
April 4 2012
Personal Growth

Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Become A Healing Mushroom Expert

"If I had known the extent of how much I didn’t know, I might have never started."

#business #wellness #health
Tero Isokauppila
October 10 2017

8 Tips to Reduce Food Cravings

I used to experience major cravings. For many years it seemed I only wanted to eat greasy, fried, cheesy, or sweet foods. Of course I knew I wasn’t...

#mindfulness #superfoods #food #sleeping #farmer's markets
Erica Trestyn
May 15 2012

Why I Never Hesitate To Say I Love You

The last time I saw my mom alive, I was visiting her. This was my routine: I taught a class in the morning, picked up my daughter from the nanny,...

#love #relationships #personal growth #fear
Rebecca Butler
April 18 2013
Functional Food

I Drank Only Water For 10 Days, Here's What Happened

A relatively easy way to reset your taste buds.

#healthy reset #cleanse #water
Caroline Jumpertz
November 3 2016

Want To Feel More Love In Your Life? Try This Simple Practice

Valentine's Day is one of those charged holidays that often sets people up for disappointment, depression and conflict. If you're in a relationship,...

#love #relationships #wellness #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 12 2014

Why Is Yoga So Expensive?

“Yoga is SO expensive!” If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a hundred times. My husband gets a lot of mileage out of the number of times each week...

#awareness #money #mindfulness #yoga
Mary Beth Harral
November 15 2012
Parenting

No-Makeup Mondays And 4 Other Things That Have Rebuilt My Confidence

Five handy tricks to boost yourself, especially when you're just not feeling it.

#confidence #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Maria Allyn
October 24 2016
Parenting

I Thought I'd Never Get Pregnant Until I Tried This

Didn't see that one coming.

#fertility
Tara Stiles
December 5 2016
Parenting

An Open Letter To My Mom, My Best Friend, On Leaving Home

"I write to you out of reassurance that this is not the end. Giggles, hugs, silly car rides, obnoxious singing, and kitchen dancing are not...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #parenting
Haley Tiffany
August 18 2016
Love

4 Ways To Clear Bad Energy Out Of Your Relationship

A few tools for couples who feel like they're fighting ALL the time.

#marriage #dating
Monica Berg
May 25 2019
Routines

Why You're The Expert On Your Health

CEO of SmartyPants vitamins, Courtney Nichols Gould, explains why nutrition science is so confusing and and so often mis-reported. She breaks down how...

#health
mindbodygreen
September 30 2014
Parenting