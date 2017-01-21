15949 results for
Be Your Own Alchemist + 4 Other Beauty Resolutions That Don't Involve Dieting
Here are 5 simple, and easy-to-stick-to intentions that will bring you back into alignment with who you really are—so you, too, can begin to start...
3 Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Recipes To Make This Week
Anti-inflammatory eating doesn't have to be difficult, it just involves a little thought about ingredients and some simple preparation. To get you...
9 Ways To Stop Heartburn
Heartburn – lots of us get it, but how do we stop getting it? For some, it’s little purple pill or a swig of a vile pink potion, while others just...
Declutter Your Mind In 7 Days
Do this "detox" if you feel like life is going by too fast.
Q & A with Jordana Brewster: Meditation, Eating Healthy & The Mind-Body Connection
In this exclusive MBG interview, read about Jordana’s philosophies on meditation, food, and living calmly in our high-speed world.
10 Tony Robbins Quotes to Live By
Tony Robbins started to change my world, and millions of others, with his first bestseller Awaken the Giant Within. I was still a kid at school and...
Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Become A Healing Mushroom Expert
"If I had known the extent of how much I didn’t know, I might have never started."
8 Tips to Reduce Food Cravings
I used to experience major cravings. For many years it seemed I only wanted to eat greasy, fried, cheesy, or sweet foods. Of course I knew I wasn’t...
Why I Never Hesitate To Say I Love You
The last time I saw my mom alive, I was visiting her. This was my routine: I taught a class in the morning, picked up my daughter from the nanny,...
I Drank Only Water For 10 Days, Here's What Happened
A relatively easy way to reset your taste buds.
Want To Feel More Love In Your Life? Try This Simple Practice
Valentine's Day is one of those charged holidays that often sets people up for disappointment, depression and conflict. If you're in a relationship,...
Why Is Yoga So Expensive?
“Yoga is SO expensive!” If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a hundred times. My husband gets a lot of mileage out of the number of times each week...
The Most Effective Tool For Ending A Family Argument, According To A Therapist
Introducing: the floor.
No-Makeup Mondays And 4 Other Things That Have Rebuilt My Confidence
Five handy tricks to boost yourself, especially when you're just not feeling it.
I Thought I'd Never Get Pregnant Until I Tried This
Didn't see that one coming.
An Open Letter To My Mom, My Best Friend, On Leaving Home
"I write to you out of reassurance that this is not the end. Giggles, hugs, silly car rides, obnoxious singing, and kitchen dancing are not...
4 Ways To Clear Bad Energy Out Of Your Relationship
A few tools for couples who feel like they're fighting ALL the time.
How Becoming A Yogi Made Me A Better Runner
Ah, the power of downward-facing dog.
Why You're The Expert On Your Health
CEO of SmartyPants vitamins, Courtney Nichols Gould, explains why nutrition science is so confusing and and so often mis-reported. She breaks down how...
This Is The Easiest Way To Instantly Connect With The People You Love
You have exactly three questions to answer.