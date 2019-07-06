10204 results for

Functional Food

The Healthiest Foods At Chipotle, According To Nutritionists

Including the chain's new Whole30 and Paleo options!

#Healthy Travel
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 6 2019
Functional Food
Routines
Home

There Are 1,000s Of Plants Your Pet Won't Love As Much As You Do

Here's the list all pet owners should be referencing.

#plants #dogs
Emma Loewe
March 12 2019
Beauty

This Jade Crystal Massage Will De-Puff Your Whole Face

It takes only a few minutes, it improves your skin function, and it helps your products work.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
October 11 2016
Beauty
Mental Health

Seasonal Changes Can Be Tough: Here Are 3 Strategies To Stay Balanced

You'll stay balanced when you're overwhelmed during seasonal transitions.

#anxiety #depression
Judith Orloff, M.D.
October 22 2019
Parenting

Why You Need To Feel Everything, Even Pain

One of my favorite themes to teach on the yoga mat is to “Stay in Feeling.” This is a tool that serves us both on and off the mat. We often morph into...

#love #happiness #joy #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
August 5 2013
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The One Probiotic Rule From A Chef Who Takes Her Ingredients Seriously

When it comes to ingredients, this cookbook author doesn't mess around.

#partner #probiotics
Jeanine Donofrio
September 4 2018
Integrative Health

How Yoga Helped Me Overcome My Chronic Thyroid Disorder

I was used to taking intense Spinning and boot camp classes to help me lose weight, so I thought this would be a nice break.

#holistic healing #hormones #kundalini #yoga
Fern Olivia
June 26 2016

Minimalist Makeover: How Simplifying Your Life Will Bring You Major Happiness

In today's age of tiny homes, Soylent, and capsule wardrobes, you don't have to look far to see minimalism's touch.

#minimalism #personal growth #simplicity #green living
Emma Loewe
November 14 2016
Love
Wellness Trends

Why You Should Start Oil Pulling Today

It’s a simple practice, with quite remarkable results.

#Ayurveda #wellness #detox #healthy foods #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
February 27 2013
Home

Let's Settle This: Is Burning Candles At Home Bad For Air Quality?

We talked to a toxicologist, and here's the consensus.

#environmentalism #headaches
Emma Loewe
June 23 2019
Recipes
Routines

This 15-Minute Workout Will Help You Sleep Like A Rock Tonight

You're 15 minutes away from some seriously restful (probably much-needed) sleep.

#empowerment #sleep #anxiety #stress
Jason Williams, NASM-CPT
February 27 2019
Change-Makers