Recovery
Sex

How To Unpack Your Sexual Shame & Turn It Into Your Greatest Teacher

As with every part of the transformational process, change begins with awareness.

#empowerment #manifesting
Alexandra Roxo
July 21
Beauty
Home

The Decluttering Blocks That Are Keeping You Stuck (And How To Get Over Each)

It's all about recognizing the emotional meaning you've projected onto your stuff.

#Spring Cleaning
Tracy McCubbin
March 12 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR SeaVees

What's The Footprint Of Your Footwear? Here's How To Take A Step In The Right Direction

"Not to be dramatic, but this is less of a light bulb moment and more of a hazard warning light."

#partner #environmentalism #climate change
Krista Soriano
February 27

A Spiced Coffee To Get You Through An Entire Week

Every now and then, a little caffeine is warranted to wake you up. While straight coffee can cause stomach irritability, jitters and an inevitable...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coffee #healthy foods #food
Jessi Andricks
August 18 2014
Sex
Personal Growth

The Affirmation You Need To Say Every Morning Of 2018

Because I've pushed too hard—and I've seen the consequences.

#empowerment #manifesting
Fern Olivia
January 8 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR INFINITI

Sleep Better Tonight With These 4 Essential Steps

After all, the best days start with a good night’s sleep.

#sleep #partner #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Recipes

Make Your Morning Better With This Chia Breakfast Sundae

The pudding is rich and creamy but light in texture, and far more interesting than straight chia puddings.

#recipes #cacao #gluten-free recipe #food
Joe Whinney
September 20 2015
Recovery
Love

Dating After A Divorce? Marriage Experts Weigh In On The Do's & Don'ts

Dating after divorce can feel like tumultuous and uncharted territory.

#marriage #divorce #dating
Sarah Regan
August 30
Recipes

This RD’s Whipped Coffee Recipe Has A Skin-Enhancing Ingredient

Sure, you might have heard of the trendy whipped coffee by now, but how about collagen whipped coffee?

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #coffee
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
August 5
PAID CONTENT FOR Foria

There’s A New Holistic Way Women Are Achieving Better Orgasms

You’re far from alone if you desire more pleasure from your sexual experiences and orgasms.

#partner
Krista Soriano
November 21 2019

The Food Trend Everyone's Talking About: A Nutritionist Explains

It's packed with veggies, spices, healthy omega-3s—and best of all, you won't even have to turn on the oven to make it.

#nutrition #fish #health #healthy foods #superfoods
Amy Margulies, R.D., CDE, LDN
June 27 2016
Beauty
Home

The Hack That Organized My Kitchen For Good

Bonus: It's cheap and super environmentally friendly.

#minimalism #easy meals #superfoods
Rachel Mansfield
March 27 2018

13 Common Ailments You Can Treat With Peppermint Oil

Peppermint (Mentha piperita), like lavender, is another incredibly versatile essential oil! Known as one of the oldest and most highly regarded herbs...

#tea #wellness #digestion #essential oils
Ashley Turner, M.A.
March 15 2013
Off-the-Grid

Peep At This Couple's Epic Road Trip Across All 59 US National Parks

These photos will make you want to go on a hike immediately.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
October 5 2017