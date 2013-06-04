10244 results for
Can Cellphones Affect Your Heart Health? A Cardiologist Explains
Every time I perform an electrocardiogram (EKG), which measures changes in the heart's electric currents, I am reminded that our bodies are energetic...
The One Supplement That's Actually Calmed My Stress & Anxious Thoughts*
Plus, 3 other ways mbg's co-founder is managing stress right now.
5 Instant Ways To Counteract Stress When You're Feeling Overwhelmed
Do these 5 things if you need to calm down—right now.
Meditation Didn't Work For My OCD & Anxiety — But This Practice Did
Here's why I'd recommend it to anyone.
What A Nutritionist Eats For Breakfast
Eating a wholesome breakfast kick starts your digestion.
How This Doctor Is Taking Care Of Herself While Working On The Front Lines
The emergency medicine physician is immersed in the crisis.
It's Oatmeal Season! Here Are 6 Easy Ways To Make It Healthy & Delicious
No. 5 is a total game-changer.
I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To
After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.
8 Foods To Help You Lose Weight Naturally
Have you ever wished that there was a magic pill for natural weight loss? If you have, I can totally relate, as I spent many years looking for one...
One Reason Your Digestion Could Be Off (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Food)
According to Ayurveda, your digestive fire (agni) is critical for optimal health.
The Only 8 Tricks You Need To Cook Healthy Food That's Actually Delicious
There's nothing inspiring about a bowl of bland, flavorless quinoa. Sure, it might be “healthy,” but where's the joy? Where’s the pleasure?
Looking For A New Clean Foundation? Here Are The 15 Best To Try Out
Powders, oils, creams, oh my!
Get Organized In 2018: Our Definitive List Of The Best Guided Journals
Get your life together and give your creativity a chance.
Why Eating More (Not Less) Can Help You Lose Weight
A car can't run on fumes alone, and neither can your body.
All-Natural Solutions to Bad Breath, Body Odor, Cracked Feet & Thinning Hair
The good news? The solutions to many of these issues are all-natural, easy to put into practice, and inexpensive.
5 Easy Recipes To Get You Started On Your Plant-Powered Diet
I’m going to let you in on a big secret: Eating healthy is easier than you think
Why I Was So Unprepared To Be A Father + Why That's A Good Thing
“Welcome to the club, man!” I had just announced to my colleagues that I was about to become a first-time father, and had immediately been given this...
Raw Pad Thai (OMG!)
My favorite way to serve kelp noodles.
How Sophia Bush Is Keeping The Panic At Bay During Quarantine
How she's adapting her expectations for herself while staying home
Pumpkin Cacao Chip Superfood Smoothie
Craving a pumpkin spice latte? Just say no: they have almost 50 grams of sugar!