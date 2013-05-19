10244 results for
An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer
Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...
5 New Ways To Actually Quit Sugar (Even If Everything You've Tried Has Failed)
We promise this time it'll actually work.
An Inflammation-Fighting Turmeric Smoothie
I was on an orange kick the other day, (isn't orange the new black?) and decided to use only orange ingredients for a new smoothie to feature on...
How To Make The Best Homemade Nut Butter + 5 Must-Try Recipes
Get ready to elevate your snack game.
Why Certain Numbers Keep Showing Up In Your Life
Numbers could be telling you a lot more than you think.
Think Small Changes Won't Make A Different? Here Are 6 That Will Transform Your Health
Because healthy doesn't have to mean complicated.
Peanut Cole Slaw (It's Delicious & Vegan!)
With the warmer weather approaching, this means the beginning of salad season. Skip the heavy cole slaw and give this lightened up, protein-packed...
Make These Grain-Free Blueberry Streusel Muffins & Win Your Easter Brunch
They're also crazy easy to make.
Cucumber-Kale Juice With A Jalapeño Kick
In this juice recipe, you can adjust the heat level from mild (by removing all the jalapeño seeds prior to juicing), to ambitiously spicy (if you...
6 Ways To Naturally Clear Up Acne—Without Becoming Obsessed With Food
Rule #1: Step away from the mirror.
Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup (A Fall Flavors Bonanza!)
This beautiful orange soup is incredibly nurturing on a cold day. The squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes get their orange color from carotenoids,...
You're Never Too Young To Start Preventing Heart Disease
I admit, I had to read up on Millennials because my waiting room is usually packed with baby boomers who have never heard of XM 45 Shade. Millennials...
3 Veggie-Heavy Smoothies That Will Boost Your Energy More Than Coffee
Change your day for the better with the Mocha Morning Buzz.
7 Superfood Cocktails To Celebrate The End Of Summer
Turmeric, avocado, beet, green juice — these tipples have some serious nutritional cred.
10 Things You Need To Know About Your Microbiome
If you had to name the most exciting recent medical discovery, what would you say? As a physician, I know my answer, hands down: the microbiome.
I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19
On confronting COVID-19 from her different professional perspectives.
Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Eliminated My Bloating*
My review of probiotic+.
7 Butternut Squash Recipes To Make This Week
We're showcasing a fall favorite: butternut squash.
10 Attitude Adjustments That Can Give You Lasting Happiness
Telling someone who feels sad to cheer up because other people have it worse is like telling a happy person to be sad because other people are...
Protect Your Hair From Sun Damage With These 4 Tricks
Sun damage is hard on hair. Here's how you can help.