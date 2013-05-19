10244 results for

An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer

Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...

#alcohol #healing #stress #wellness #breast cancer
Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 19 2013

An Inflammation-Fighting Turmeric Smoothie

I was on an orange kick the other day, (isn't orange the new black?) and decided to use only orange ingredients for a new smoothie to feature on...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #smoothies #turmeric #healthy foods
Holli Thompson
November 25 2013
Food Trends
Spirituality

Why Certain Numbers Keep Showing Up In Your Life

Numbers could be telling you a lot more than you think.

#empowerment
Tanya Carroll Richardson
May 26 2017
Integrative Health

Peanut Cole Slaw (It's Delicious & Vegan!)

With the warmer weather approaching, this means the beginning of salad season. Skip the heavy cole slaw and give this lightened up, protein-packed...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Allison Day
May 31 2014
Recipes

Cucumber-Kale Juice With A Jalapeño Kick

In this juice recipe, you can adjust the heat level from mild (by removing all the jalapeño seeds prior to juicing), to ambitiously spicy (if you...

#healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods
Julie Morris
May 30 2014
Beauty

Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup (A Fall Flavors Bonanza!)

This beautiful orange soup is incredibly nurturing on a cold day. The squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes get their orange color from carotenoids,...

#soup #healthy recipes #personal growth #healthy foods #pumpkin
Margo Shapiro Bachman
December 3 2013

You're Never Too Young To Start Preventing Heart Disease

I admit, I had to read up on Millennials because my waiting room is usually packed with baby boomers who have never heard of XM 45 Shade. Millennials...

#alcohol #healing #disease #heart disease #healthy foods
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 19 2014
Recipes
Recipes

7 Superfood Cocktails To Celebrate The End Of Summer

Turmeric, avocado, beet, green juice — these tipples have some serious nutritional cred.

#alcohol #avocado #recipes #turmeric #healthy foods
Leah Vanderveldt
September 2 2016

10 Things You Need To Know About Your Microbiome

If you had to name the most exciting recent medical discovery, what would you say? As a physician, I know my answer, hands down: the microbiome.

#nutrition #wellness #microbiome #probiotics
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
June 16 2014
Personal Growth

I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19

On confronting COVID-19 from her different professional perspectives.

#COVID-19 #Us, Interrupted
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 20
Integrative Health
Recipes

7 Butternut Squash Recipes To Make This Week

We're showcasing a fall favorite: butternut squash.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
December 7 2015

10 Attitude Adjustments That Can Give You Lasting Happiness

Telling someone who feels sad to cheer up because other people have it worse is like telling a happy person to be sad because other people are...

#love #happiness #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Shannon Kaiser
March 5 2014
Beauty

Protect Your Hair From Sun Damage With These 4 Tricks

Sun damage is hard on hair. Here's how you can help.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Josh Rosebrook
June 30 2015