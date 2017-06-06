10244 results for

Integrative Health
Personal Growth

6 Lessons I Took Away From A Year Of Heartbreak

"Trust that what you know and where you are is exactly what you need at any given time."

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Alyssa Moeller
June 6 2017
Routines

The Daily Routine That Preps This Olympic Hopeful For Victory

Olympic gold fencing hopeful Gwladys Sakoa tells us what has made her become a champion.

#personal growth quotes #beauty #personal growth #training how to #inspiration
Daphné Segretain
August 4 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

A Fail-Proof Formula To Make The Perfect Superfood Breakfast Bowl + Recipe

Smoothie bowls are one of our favorite ways to make sure that we check all of these qualities off the list. Here's our formula for creating a...

#smoothie #yogurt #healthy recipes #smoothies #wellness
mindbodygreen
December 6 2016

The One Drink You Should Have Every Morning (It's Not Lemon Water)

I decided to upgrade my good ol' morning glass of water to a supercharged health elixir. So I started experimenting with different tonics—and was...

#nutrition #wellness #health #healthy foods
Devin Burke
July 14 2016
Integrative Health
Beauty

The Best DIY Sugar Scrubs To Prep Your Skin For Winter

From pumpkin pie body scrub to peppermint foot scrub, there are some lovely recipe options that will leave your skin looking and feeling silky...

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Lindsay Cohn
October 20 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

Shauna Harrison’s Rule-Breaking Wellness Habits For Optimal Energy & Happiness

Fitness guru Shauna Harrison's pension for rule-breaking is most apparent than in her lifestyle—from her career to her way of movement to her...

#fitness #breakfast #healthy foods #fitness sequence #food
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
March 17 2016
Mental Health

The Brain Health–Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

In the new and completely revised edition of his book Grain Brain, David Perlmutter, M.D., explains the connection between blood sugar and Alzheimer's...

#Blood Sugar #inflammation #brain
David Perlmutter, M.D.
December 18 2018
Food Trends

Want To Try Keto? These Are The 5 Best Books To Get You Started

Whether you're looking to lose weight, quell inflammation, or are just curious, we've got you covered.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan #ketogenic
Liz Moody
January 24 2019
Healthy Weight

Carb Cycling: A Complete Guide

A complete guide to carb cycling for beginners.

#fats
Alexa Tucker
November 9 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

The Best In-Bed Stretches For Wakeful Winter Mornings

Can't get out of bed? Try doing one, two, or all four stretches tomorrow morning!

#sleep #partner
Krista Soriano
February 21
Beauty
Functional Food
Integrative Health

How to Become an Early-Morning Exerciser: The 7 Tricks That Worked For Me

Even though I'm a wellness coach whose job is to help people create healthy habits, I've never been an early-morning exerciser. Here's what I did to...

#fitness #energy
Emily Barker
May 11 2016
Home
Beauty

Try An Aloe Vera DIY Leave-In Conditioner + Mask For Hydrated Hair

We likely don't need to sell you on the powers of aloe vera. The plant's healing and soothing powers are near legendary at this point.

#hair #inflammation #coconut oil
Andrea Jordan
February 15
Women's Health

Is The IUD The Most Effective Low-Hormone Form Of Birth Control?

An IUD just might be the most natural birth control method.

#sex #wellness #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 14 2017

Coconut Cookie Dough Bites (They're Actually Pretty Healthy!)

My favorite childhood indulgence was cookie dough. Back then, I cold eat a whole bowl! Fast forward 25 years, though, and I now understand how harmful...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Kim Wilson Pollock
January 28 2014