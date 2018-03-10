10205 results for
Think Small Changes Won't Help? Here Are 4 That Will Transform Your Mental Health
It's about time we showed our minds some TLC.
I Tried To Lose Weight For My Wedding & It Made Me Crazy
It's your day—feel your best.
Here's How To Make Sure You're Losing Weight The Right Way
Before you try to lose weight, make these three mindset shifts.
Why Are My Nails Peeling? Here Are The Common Causes + 4 Easy Solutions
Here are the most common causes of peeling nails and the four ways to fix 'em.
DIY: Make Your Own Tea With Summer Herbs
This fun tutorial will show you how to create your very own herbal tea blends right at home.
Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do
Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.
How To Feng Shui Your Beauty Routine To Bring Love Into Your Life
Here are 7 feng shui tips to welcome love with a few tweaks to your beauty routine.
5 Health Benefits Of Honey + The Science Of How It Works
It's even more powerful than you think.
12 Natural Remedies For ADHD To Try Before Medication
Did you know that ADHD has been linked to magnesium deficiency?
The Best 6 Clean, Natural Bubble Baths For A Relaxing Night In
Bonus: They smell amazing!
These Natural Beauty Products Are Blowing Up On Pinterest For A Reason
They smell amazing. And they work.
Going Dairy-Free? Here's A Menu To Make It Easy
Finding nondairy recipes that are satisfying and simple is way less challenging than it may seem.
10 Immune Boosting Autumn Recipes
Don’t fall ill, instead fall back into health with these easy and delicious recipes.
What This Integrative Nutritionist Actually Eats In A Day To Balance Her Hormones
A rare peek into the period whisperer's daily diet.
A Mini-Guide To Dancer's Pose
Editor's note: When yoga rebel Tara Stiles found some time between running her busy Manhattan studio, Strala, and teaching her style of yoga around...
A Top LA Trainer On The Best Time Of Day To Build Healthy Habitsm
How a top Los Angeles trainer builds healthy habits throughout his day by using his four pillars of sweat, eat, mind right, and community.
Crush PMS With This "Flushing" Juice Recipe
Hydrate, flush, and nourish with this simple tonic.
Found: The Three Healthiest Recipes You Can Make In An Instant Pot
Plant-based and oh-so-easy.
These 2 Secret Ingredients Let You Make A Healthy Dinner-Party-Worthy Meal In 10 Minutes Flat
Keep 'em on hand in your pantry.
Dr. Mark Hyman On The Simple Secret To Eating Right (Funny)
At today's revitalize, Dr. Mark Hyman gave us the lowdown on how to eat and what to avoid. It's a lot easier (and funnier) than you'd think.