10205 results for

Mental Health
Women's Health

Here's How To Make Sure You're Losing Weight The Right Way

Before you try to lose weight, make these three mindset shifts.

#weight loss #health #self-acceptance
Jennifer Dene
May 22 2017
Beauty

Why Are My Nails Peeling? Here Are The Common Causes + 4 Easy Solutions

Here are the most common causes of peeling nails and the four ways to fix 'em.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
June 30

DIY: Make Your Own Tea With Summer Herbs

This fun tutorial will show you how to create your very own herbal tea blends right at home.

#Herbs #tea #flowers
Amy Jirsa
August 12 2014

Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do

Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.

#holidays #digestion #health
Jessica Hayman, ND
December 25 2016
Beauty

How To Feng Shui Your Beauty Routine To Bring Love Into Your Life

Here are 7 feng shui tips to welcome love with a few tweaks to your beauty routine.

#renew you 2017 #feng shui
Anjie Cho
May 20 2017
Functional Food
Mental Health

12 Natural Remedies For ADHD To Try Before Medication

Did you know that ADHD has been linked to magnesium deficiency?

#brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 16 2018
Beauty
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

Going Dairy-Free? Here's A Menu To Make It Easy

Finding nondairy recipes that are satisfying and simple is way less challenging than it may seem.

#recipes #healthy recipes #wellness #digestion #vegan
mindbodygreen
July 27 2017
Recipes

10 Immune Boosting Autumn Recipes

Don’t fall ill, instead fall back into health with these easy and delicious recipes.

#smoothie #healing #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness
Rebecca Leffler
September 21 2012
Women's Health

A Mini-Guide To Dancer's Pose

Editor's note: When yoga rebel Tara Stiles found some time between running her busy Manhattan studio, Strala, and teaching her style of yoga around...

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #yoga move
Tara Stiles
June 29 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

A Top LA Trainer On The Best Time Of Day To Build Healthy Habitsm

How a top Los Angeles trainer builds healthy habits throughout his day by using his four pillars of sweat, eat, mind right, and community.

#friendship #partner #happiness #fitness #gratitude
Todd McCullough
January 3 2017
Women's Health

Crush PMS With This "Flushing" Juice Recipe

Hydrate, flush, and nourish with this simple tonic.

#hormones #healthy period #wellness #juice recipes
Alisa Vitti
September 30 2016
Recipes
Recipes

Dr. Mark Hyman On The Simple Secret To Eating Right (Funny)

At today's revitalize, Dr. Mark Hyman gave us the lowdown on how to eat and what to avoid. It's a lot easier (and funnier) than you'd think.

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014