What You Really Need To Know About Men & Sex

"Among women, emotions and interconnectivity are seen as valued parts of the sexual act. Among men, feelings and connections are viewed as potential...

#love #relationships #sex #dating
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 1 2016
3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health

This is how I regained health after a parasite destroyed my gut.

#gut health #food as medicine #microbiome #probiotics
Jamie Morea
June 13 2017

How Meditation Can Change Your Sex Life

As a sex therapist, I see a lot of women who walk through my doors and explain that they simply don’t understand what all the fuss is about sex....

#love #relationships #breathing #meditation #present
Gia Ravazzotti
July 28 2014

Moon Circles: Your Guide To Harnessing Potent Lunar Energy

The possibilities are endless if you can tune in.

#healing #meditation #women's health
Lindsay Kellner
December 13 2016
Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This July

An unflinching look at sex in the modern world and a meditation on the Jim Crow South.

#Well Read
Liz Moody
July 4 2019
How To Use Crystals To Give Your Home A "Spiritual Cleansing"

Crystals are powerful spiritual tools that help shift, move, and diffuse energy in the environment in which they are placed.

#healing #home designs #energy
Heather Askinosie
March 29 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

Squeeze In Mobility And Core Strength With These Two Simple Moves

These Core Strengthening Moves Are Perfect For Mornings And You’re Gonna Love Them

#partner
Krista Soriano
December 20 2018
Tonight's Scorpio Full Moon Is Filled With Passion & Potential. Here's What To Do For It

The full Pink Moon in Scorpio could bring some interesting intel and colorful confessions to light, especially once it reaches its peak around 8:58...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 29 2018
Tantric Techniques For Getting In The Mood When You Just Don't Feel Sexy

"Set a sensual scene that awakens all five of your senses—you can light candles and incense, pour yourself a glass of wine or break off a piece of...

#sexuality #tantric sex #tantra
Psalm Isadora
July 23 2016
Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain

Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.

#gut health #digestion
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 22 2018