Spirit Almanac: Your Guide To Celebrating January's Mystical Holidays

Consider our spiritual almanac series your own personal guide to the divine.

#holistic healing #holidays #Spirit Almanac #spirituality
Emma Loewe
January 1 2017
Understanding The 4 Period Archetypes Can Help You Have A Better Cycle

Spoiler alert: You are very unlikely to be just one archetype.

#sleep #anxiety #healthy period
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 11 2019

5 Tricks For People Who've Tried Everything But Still Can't Meditate

You just can't meditate. You want to, you've tried to, but you just can't seem to switch the brain off or relax enough. You know how good meditation...

#awareness #meditation #mindfulness #present
Tina Bindon
July 13 2014
A Simple Breathing Practice To Reset Your Emotional State

You've probably experienced those moments when you feel out of whack, like your emotions are controlling you rather than the other way around. Even if...

#breathing #relaxation #video
Anthony Schneck
June 28 2015
Feeling Stuck? Try These 15 Tips To Get What You REALLY Want In Life

Whether you feel stuck in a dissatisfying relationship, an unfulfilling career, or find that you’re just generally feeling uninspired, a little...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth #spirituality
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
August 25 2015
These 3 Steps Can Turn An Ordinary Day Into A Sacred Ritual

Change is scary but not when we court it with a ritual.

#personal growth #spirituality
Alanna Kaivalya
February 12 2017
A Mental Trick For Tapping Into Your Sexual Energy

Yep, meditation can actually make you a better flirt. Here's how.

#relationships #sexuality #meditation
Biet Simkin
May 8 2016

Why I Left My Job As A Corporate Lawyer To Become A Meditation Teacher

When I was a lawyer, I had a "job," and although I was proficient and successful, it was far from rewarding and fulfilling.

#meditation #meditation tricks
Ben Turshen
January 10 2017
How To Expand Your Spiritual Practice WAY Beyond Meditation

Meditation is almost quieting the mind; this is about letting it scream.

#Purpose #Journey
Alexandra Roxo
September 22 2017

What You Really Need To Know About Men & Sex

"Among women, emotions and interconnectivity are seen as valued parts of the sexual act. Among men, feelings and connections are viewed as potential...

#love #relationships #sex #dating
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 1 2016

7 Ways To Actually "Make It" As A Yoga Teacher

Yes, you really can support yourself as a yoga teacher.

#fitness #yoga teacher training #yoga
Paul Teodo
October 8 2016

Minimalist Makeover: How Simplifying Your Life Will Bring You Major Happiness

In today's age of tiny homes, Soylent, and capsule wardrobes, you don't have to look far to see minimalism's touch.

#minimalism #personal growth #simplicity #green living
Emma Loewe
November 14 2016
I Have Dermatillomania. Here's What Finally Helped Me Stop Picking

Dermatillomania is an obsession with picking and popping your skin.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 9 2019
How Meditation Finally Taught Me To Trust Myself

"It was as if I could see well beyond the horizon line—not necessarily to specifics but to a knowingness that I should follow my inner guidance."

#stress #joy #confidence
Light Watkins
October 21 2016