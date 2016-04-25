9651 results for

9 Lifestyle Changes I Always Recommend To Patients With Autoimmune Diseases

Identifying and eliminating the root cause of autoimmune diseases requires detective work, trial and error, and patience—but the results are worth it....

#celiac #healing #autoimmune #inflammation #functional medicine
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 25 2016
How This Yoga Superstar Overcame Anxiety & Depression

​"Yoga allows me the space to see that the good and the bad of life are supposed to happen."

#yoga poses moving #anxiety #yoga poses #yoga #yoga move
Leigh Weingus
April 11 2017
7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 28)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Serena Williams on playing while pregnant, whispering whales, and great news for coffee...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
April 28 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Nourish + Bloom

How To Supercharge Your Self-Care This Spring In 5 Minutes Or Less

Whether you’re feeling a bit run down, going through a transition, or feeling great, self-care is an important practice to cultivate.

#happiness #meditation #wellness #journaling #skin
mindbodygreen
May 16 2017

5 Easy Tips To Meditate (Even If You're Busy!)

We know meditation is beneficial to the mind, body and soul and that it can alter our thinking and our lives. But many of us find it challenging to...

#stress #breathing #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Lauren Zavlunov
July 9 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Aura Cacia

The 5 Essential Oils You Need For Summer

Whether you want to relax under the sun or boost your energy for outdoor working, these are the essential oils you need this summer.

#holistic healing #healing #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
June 1 2017
6 Things To Ask Yourself If You Take A Medication Every Day

It's all about being mindful about your medication use.

#holistic healing #mindfulness #health
Eva Selhub, M.D.
March 31 2017
How To Thrive During The Holidays As An Empath, According To A Psychiatrist

During this holiday season, give yourself the gift of quiet spaces.

#breath #holiday
Judith Orloff, M.D.
December 9 2019
