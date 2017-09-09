6071 results for
Is Breathing Well More Important Than What We Eat?
According to the breathwork experts, it can alleviate anxiety, depression, and more.
7 Ways To Tap Into Tonight's Highly Grounding New Moon In Taurus
Look where you can bring magic to the mundane.
5 Best Exercises To Strengthen Your Back Muscles — No Equipment Required
No weights necessary (yes, really!).
This One Practice Can Shut Down Any Fight In Your Relationship
This word gets thrown around a LOT, but the truth is, it's extremely effective.
A Mindfulness Meditation To Help Cope With Tragedy
"The rigid construct of self and other and us and them can cause so much destruction and despair."
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Syncing with the moon cycle can remind you to periodically pause, rest, and reflect.
The One Thing All Parents Should Do For Their Baby
There are about 11,000 babies born in the United States every day. If you're a new mom or dad, how would you like to have one simple, natural...
4 Ways To Take Your Meditation Practice To The Next Level
What’s the importance of group meditation? Why should I go to one if I already meditate on my own?
Use Natural Hair Care Products? Make Sure You're Not Doing This
Your natural hair care products might be doing more damage than good.
The Simple Practice That Will Help You Break Negative Thought Patterns
Plus, it will give you more energy and help control your impulses.
How This Doctor Is Taking Care Of Herself While Working On The Front Lines
The emergency medicine physician is immersed in the crisis.
3-Minute Mindful Practice To Start Your Day
Use this three-minute meditation to set a positive intention for your day, and even for the rest of the year if you're game! It will provide focus,...
4 Simple Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs With A Pilates Ball
This core routine is perfect for an at-home workout.
A 5-Minute Meditation Everyone Should Do
I’m a spiritual medium; I communicate important messages and profound insights from the dead to the living, and the way I do this is by going within....
Does Happiness Really Come From Within? This Psychiatrist Says Probably Not
"Well-being doesn’t occur in a vacuum."
4 Stretches To Ease Back Pain During Pregnancy
Why do so many pregnant women have back pain? A lot happens in nine months! Some changes are obvious, some are not. The obvious change is in the size...
4 Bodyweight HIIT Moves That Are More Powerful Than Cardio
Tone your arms, legs, glutes, AND core in just four moves? Yes, please.
Here’s How To Make Today The Best Day Of Your Life
What's stopping you from having your best day ever?
Seasonal Changes Can Be Tough: Here Are 3 Strategies To Stay Balanced
You'll stay balanced when you're overwhelmed during seasonal transitions.
9 Gifts For Mamas Who Keep It Real In The Kitchen
Check out these nine thoughtful Mother's Day gifts that celebrate the mama chefs who cook with lots of love.