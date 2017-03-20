9694 results for

Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.

The AstroTwins
February 19
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

​Happy Zodiac New Year! Under this solar spell we'll all feel a sense of renewal—fired up with initiative and eager to take on fresh experiences.

The AstroTwins
March 20 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

Try This Simple Gratitude Practice Whenever You Start Something New

Start the new year by grounding yourself in this self-care ritual.

mindbodygreen
November 18 2018
Routines

I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know

If you think Kundalini is anything like your standard yoga class, think again.

Leigh Weingus
July 7 2016
Motivation
Integrative Health
Beauty

6 Aromatherapy Oils For Swollen Lymph Nodes + DIY Home Remedies

Swollen lymph nodes are a sign that your body is engaged in battle.

Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 23 2017

How Yoga Made Me A Better Parent

My wife and I are the proud parents of six beautiful children. Raising six kids in this day and age is challenging, to say the least. We love each...

Gerald Saluti
May 14 2014

A Navy SEAL's Morning Routine To Stay Focused & Feel Great All Day

Here are the six steps to developing and following this power ritual.

Mark Divine
September 21 2015
Parenting

My Journey Into Motherhood Was Filled With Grief — Here's How I Found Joy

"Love always walks hand in hand with impermanence. All human stories of love are the stories of loss, eventually."

Anne Cushman
May 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Amazing Grass

Your Morning Checklist: 9 Health Hacks This Wellness Expert Is Crazy About

Peep this busy blogger and yoga teacher's must-steal health hacks, from greens powder and full-fat coffee, to intuitive movement and walking breaks.

Jordan Younger
April 5 2017
Love
Personal Growth
Mental Health

Selena Gomez Opens Up About The Depression & Anxiety That Threatened Her Career

It was after becoming the most followed person on Instagram that Selena Gomez started to lose her grip.

Elizabeth Inglese
March 17 2017

Everything You Wanted To Know About Kundalini: The Breathwork, Meditation, Sound Codes, And More Explained

​In this video, Guru Jagat explains what Kundalini yoga is, how it's different from regular yoga, and leads a large group through breathwork,...

mindbodygreen
June 29 2018
Mental Health

Should You Talk About Your Trauma? A PTSD Specialist Explains

We often think talking about these things will reopen the trauma. But that's not true.

Shaili Jain, M.D.
June 5 2019
Sex

This Is The Difference Between Conscious Sex & Mindless Hookups

"We all worry about climaxing, but by placing our attention on the 'goal,' we miss the juiciest, most compelling parts of coupling."

Wendy Strgar
August 11 2017

The One Habit All Wildly Successful People Have In Common

"If vision is the head and mission is the heart, then values are the soul."

Lindsay Weisenthal
August 10 2017
Routines