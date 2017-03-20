9694 results for
6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season
The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Happy Zodiac New Year! Under this solar spell we'll all feel a sense of renewal—fired up with initiative and eager to take on fresh experiences.
Try This Simple Gratitude Practice Whenever You Start Something New
Start the new year by grounding yourself in this self-care ritual.
6 Ways To Deal When You Feel EVERYTHING (An Empath's Survival Guide)
"Learning that I am an empath changed my life forever."
I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know
If you think Kundalini is anything like your standard yoga class, think again.
5 Simple Changes To Your Workout Routine That Will Make You Crave Exercise
Have a positive relationship with exercise.
11 Ways To Stimulate Vagus Nerve Function For Better Gut & Mental Health
It's all about the vagus nerve.
6 Aromatherapy Oils For Swollen Lymph Nodes + DIY Home Remedies
Swollen lymph nodes are a sign that your body is engaged in battle.
How Yoga Made Me A Better Parent
My wife and I are the proud parents of six beautiful children. Raising six kids in this day and age is challenging, to say the least. We love each...
A Navy SEAL's Morning Routine To Stay Focused & Feel Great All Day
Here are the six steps to developing and following this power ritual.
My Journey Into Motherhood Was Filled With Grief — Here's How I Found Joy
"Love always walks hand in hand with impermanence. All human stories of love are the stories of loss, eventually."
Your Morning Checklist: 9 Health Hacks This Wellness Expert Is Crazy About
Peep this busy blogger and yoga teacher's must-steal health hacks, from greens powder and full-fat coffee, to intuitive movement and walking breaks.
5 Epiphanies I Had After Finding My Soul Mate
When you know, you know. You know?
Life Coach Megan Bruneau Spills The Best Ways To Treat Yourself On A Budget
Because feeling great doesn't have to cost a damn thing.
Selena Gomez Opens Up About The Depression & Anxiety That Threatened Her Career
It was after becoming the most followed person on Instagram that Selena Gomez started to lose her grip.
Everything You Wanted To Know About Kundalini: The Breathwork, Meditation, Sound Codes, And More Explained
In this video, Guru Jagat explains what Kundalini yoga is, how it's different from regular yoga, and leads a large group through breathwork,...
Should You Talk About Your Trauma? A PTSD Specialist Explains
We often think talking about these things will reopen the trauma. But that's not true.
This Is The Difference Between Conscious Sex & Mindless Hookups
"We all worry about climaxing, but by placing our attention on the 'goal,' we miss the juiciest, most compelling parts of coupling."
The One Habit All Wildly Successful People Have In Common
"If vision is the head and mission is the heart, then values are the soul."
How You Can Use Your Solo Yoga Practice For Empowerment
It's time for some "you" time.