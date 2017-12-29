9694 results for
Be More Proactive About Your Health in 7 Easy Steps
Feel your best in 2018 and beyond with Elysium's Basis supplements.
How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds
In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...
Virgo Season Is Here & It's Time To Declutter + 7 Ways To Do Just That
Down-to-earth Virgo is the zodiac's realist.
This Mental Technique Might Make Your Workout Way Less Taxing
You're not a bad runner—you just need a new mindset.
How To Recognize A Panic Attack + Stop It In Its Tracks
Maybe you’ve felt it—the tightness in your chest, the thumping of your heart, the sweat breaking out on your temples. It’s not just ordinary...
TMAC On How To Give Up A Steady Paycheck & Make Money Doing Your Own Thing
It's all about investing in education and investing in yourself—even when it's hard.
How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation
What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?
I'm Finally Convinced That Inflammation Is At The Root Of My Anxiety. Here's What I'm Doing About It
All of the practices you need—plus, the mantra that's changed my life.
What This Elite Athlete Wishes Everyone Knew About Sleep
Plus, why she loves taking her workouts outside.
This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Will Reduce Anxiety, Boost Energy & Improve Sleep
It doesn't get easier than this.
Your Pelvic Floor: How It Can Help You Reduce Stress & Improve Gut Health
There's a lot you can do to release stress and improve the health of your pelvic floor.
So You Want To Learn Reiki? Read This First
A newly minted Reiki practitioner tells all.
Spring Has Sprung! 5 Ways To Refresh Your Mind, Body & Spirit
You clean out your closet—why not take inventory of your relationships, too?
IKEA Wants To 'Save Our Sleep' With These New Products For 2020
Here are 6 of our top picks from the collection.
Work Out A Lot? Here's How To Prevent Injuries
Chances are that if you're active, you've had an overuse injury at some point. Every type of activity comes with its own susceptibility to injury:...
5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22, 2018)
Including the important back story behind Snapchat's new filters.
Want More Balance In Your Life? Start Doing This Type Of Yoga
As a nice bonus, it's easier on the joints.
This 60-Second Numerology Quiz Will Predict What April Has In Store For You
What do the numbers have in store for you this month?
Do These Daily: The 3 Most Meditative Yoga Poses
The more time you take in each pose the better.
The One Thing To Do Before Your Next Meal To Make Sure You Don't Overeat
Don't sit down at the table without doing this first.