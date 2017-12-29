9694 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Elysium Health

Be More Proactive About Your Health in 7 Easy Steps

Feel your best in 2018 and beyond with Elysium's Basis supplements.

#empowerment #supplements
mindbodygreen
December 29 2017

How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds

In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...

#stress #visualization #relaxation #weight loss #weight loss success
Jon Gabriel
December 30 2014
Spirituality

Virgo Season Is Here & It's Time To Declutter + 7 Ways To Do Just That

Down-to-earth Virgo is the zodiac's realist.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 23 2019
Routines

This Mental Technique Might Make Your Workout Way Less Taxing

You're not a bad runner—you just need a new mindset.

#running
Krysten Peck
July 3 2018

How To Recognize A Panic Attack + Stop It In Its Tracks

​Maybe you’ve felt it—the tightness in your chest, the thumping of your heart, the sweat breaking out on your temples. It’s not just ordinary...

#anxiety #wellness #personal growth #panic attack
Jamison Monroe
June 12 2016
Personal Growth

TMAC On How To Give Up A Steady Paycheck & Make Money Doing Your Own Thing

It's all about investing in education and investing in yourself—even when it's hard.

#Well Spent #Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
January 23 2019
Motivation

How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation

What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?

#running #stress #happiness #running tips #fitness
Michael Sandler
September 19 2014
Mental Health
Motivation

What This Elite Athlete Wishes Everyone Knew About Sleep

Plus, why she loves taking her workouts outside.

#empowerment #Journey #crossfit
Leigh Weingus
November 17 2017
Recovery
Routines

Your Pelvic Floor: How It Can Help You Reduce Stress & Improve Gut Health

There's a lot you can do to release stress and improve the health of your pelvic floor.

#gut health #flexibility #inflammation #digestion #microbiome
Lauren Roxburgh
May 28 2019
Wellness Trends

So You Want To Learn Reiki? Read This First

A newly minted Reiki practitioner tells all.

#healing #reiki
Anne Marie Crosthwaite
September 2 2017

Spring Has Sprung! 5 Ways To Refresh Your Mind, Body & Spirit

You clean out your closet—why not take inventory of your relationships, too?

#relationships #declutter #personal growth #self-care
Laney Zukerman
April 8 2017
Home

IKEA Wants To 'Save Our Sleep' With These New Products For 2020

Here are 6 of our top picks from the collection.

#news #sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
July 29 2019

Work Out A Lot? Here's How To Prevent Injuries

Chances are that if you're active, you've had an overuse injury at some point. Every type of activity comes with its own susceptibility to injury:...

#pain #training advice #wellness
Camilla Moore, D.C.
June 5 2015
Nature

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22, 2018)

Including the important back story behind Snapchat's new filters.

#news
Emma Loewe
June 22 2018
Routines

This 60-Second Numerology Quiz Will Predict What April Has In Store For You

What do the numbers have in store for you this month?

#spirituality
Michelle Buchanan
March 31 2017
Routines

Do These Daily: The 3 Most Meditative Yoga Poses

The more time you take in each pose the better.

#empowerment #yoga
MIja Speakman
March 28 2017
Meditation

The One Thing To Do Before Your Next Meal To Make Sure You Don't Overeat

Don't sit down at the table without doing this first.

#joy #body positivity #brain
Cassandra Bodzak
January 11 2017