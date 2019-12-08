9694 results for

Personal Growth
mindbodygreen
March 15 2018
Beauty

The "I Woke Up Like This" Guide To Holistic Facial Treatments

These will eventually eliminate the need for any makeup for a true "I woke up like this" moment.

#holistic healing #beauty #wellness #skin
Lindsay Kellner
December 7 2016
Meditation

A Breathing Technique To Bring Mindfulness To Your Workout

How I take time for myself after a long day of coaching clients.

#breathing #fitness #mindfulness #mind body connection #ego
Ed Harrold
November 3 2014

14 Things I Learned From A Silent Meditation Retreat

Months ago, when I learned that my application to attend Vipassana, a silent, 10-day meditation retreat, had been accepted, I was certain I'd come...

#meditation
Cat O'Connor
March 22 2013
Recovery

How Slowing Down Led Me To A Fitter, More Productive Life

I said goodbye to go-go-go and hello to slow-slow-slow.

#barre #productivity #fitness
Sadie Lincoln
May 3 2017
Mental Health

These Are The Tools Emma Stone Uses To Control Her Anxiety

Did you know Emma Stone once had debilitating anxiety? If she over came it, you can, too.

#anxiety
Elizabeth Inglese
April 28 2017
Meditation
Climate Change
Recovery
Off-the-Grid

How An Eco-Challenge Helped Me Reduce & Reframe My Anxiety

"It's interesting how when you shift one thing in your life, it can cascade."

#Herbs #stress #anxiety #environmentalism
Sara Weinreb
November 18 2019

A DIY Facial Massage For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. We take our makeup off with...

#beauty #skin #massage
Leah Klasovsky
July 14 2015
Routines

These Are The Best Workouts For Your Dosha Type

Here's looking at you, Vatas, Pittas, and Kaphas.

#Ayurveda #fitness #yoga #fitness sequence
Sahara Rose
January 1 2017
Spirituality

I Got A Personalized Medicine Reading & I Learned These 7 Things

No. 2: Your old wounds might not be as old as you think.

#empowerment #crystals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
June 12 2018
Spirituality

How to Start Over Today In Any Area of Your Life

Life change, broken down into nine simple steps.

#empowerment #journaling #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
February 23 2018

Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence

Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.

#sleep #relaxation #yoga #yoga sequence #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 2 2016