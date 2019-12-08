9694 results for
Yes, Downtime Is Productive Time: How To Relax In The Age Of Burnout
Chill out—it's for your health
The Only 3 Things You Need To Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life
Your body will love you for this.
Down On Online Dating? You Need To Try It This Way
Are you guilty of superficial swiping? We have the answer you've been waiting for!
The "I Woke Up Like This" Guide To Holistic Facial Treatments
These will eventually eliminate the need for any makeup for a true "I woke up like this" moment.
A Breathing Technique To Bring Mindfulness To Your Workout
How I take time for myself after a long day of coaching clients.
14 Things I Learned From A Silent Meditation Retreat
Months ago, when I learned that my application to attend Vipassana, a silent, 10-day meditation retreat, had been accepted, I was certain I'd come...
How Slowing Down Led Me To A Fitter, More Productive Life
I said goodbye to go-go-go and hello to slow-slow-slow.
These Are The Tools Emma Stone Uses To Control Her Anxiety
Did you know Emma Stone once had debilitating anxiety? If she over came it, you can, too.
This 60-Second Numerology Quiz Will Predict What May Has In Store For You
What do the numbers have in store for you this month?
These Are The Most Common Mistakes People Make While Meditating
You've got this.
We Could Have Less Than 60 Years Of Farming Left — Unless We Support This Movement
Regenerative agriculture, FTW.
10 Things All Young Lady Bosses Can Learn From Motherhood
Number one, straight to the heart!
Understanding Fascia: Why You Feel Tight + How To Release Tension
How to release tightness in the body.
How An Eco-Challenge Helped Me Reduce & Reframe My Anxiety
"It's interesting how when you shift one thing in your life, it can cascade."
A DIY Facial Massage For Radiant, Glowing Skin
Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. We take our makeup off with...
These Are The Best Workouts For Your Dosha Type
Here's looking at you, Vatas, Pittas, and Kaphas.
I Got A Personalized Medicine Reading & I Learned These 7 Things
No. 2: Your old wounds might not be as old as you think.
How to Start Over Today In Any Area of Your Life
Life change, broken down into nine simple steps.
Long Weekend Left You Bloated? These Workouts Can Fix That
Because we all eat too much once in a while.
Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence
Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.