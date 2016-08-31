9651 results for

How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It

Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.

Juliet Kaska
August 31 2016
Personal Growth
Want More Houseplants? Here's An Easy Way To Clone Your Favorites

It's the perfect time of year to get started.

Leslie F. Halleck
June 26 2019
Recovery
Meditation
Healthy Weight

A DIY Facial Massage For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. We take our makeup off with...

Leah Klasovsky
July 14 2015
Beauty

The "I Woke Up Like This" Guide To Holistic Facial Treatments

These will eventually eliminate the need for any makeup for a true "I woke up like this" moment.

Lindsay Kellner
December 7 2016
Meditation
Integrative Health

4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health

The brain-heart connection might be the key to overall health.

Daniel Amen, M.D.
February 11
Mental Health
Down On Online Dating? You Need To Try It This Way

Are you guilty of superficial swiping? We have the answer you've been waiting for!

mindbodygreen
March 15 2018

How To Recognize A Panic Attack + Stop It In Its Tracks

​Maybe you’ve felt it—the tightness in your chest, the thumping of your heart, the sweat breaking out on your temples. It’s not just ordinary...

Jamison Monroe
June 12 2016
Routines

How To Declutter Your Digital Life

Let's separate your digital life from your real one, shall we?

Emma Loewe
January 24 2017
Mental Health

These Are The Tools Emma Stone Uses To Control Her Anxiety

Did you know Emma Stone once had debilitating anxiety? If she over came it, you can, too.

Elizabeth Inglese
April 28 2017
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: Here's How To End 2019 On A High Note

Now is the time to get those resolutions started.

The AstroTwins
December 15 2019
Routines

This Mental Technique Might Make Your Workout Way Less Taxing

You're not a bad runner—you just need a new mindset.

Krysten Peck
July 3 2018
Routines

These Are The Best Workouts For Your Dosha Type

Here's looking at you, Vatas, Pittas, and Kaphas.

Sahara Rose
January 1 2017
Functional Food