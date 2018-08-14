9651 results for

Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know (August 14, 2018)

You might want to step away from your computer screen.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
August 14 2018
Sex

Hooray! Another Reason To Masturbate

Not masturbating often enough? Here's what you're missing out on. (It's good.)

#relationships #masturbation #sex #wellness
Wendy Strgar
June 3 2017
Mental Health

7 Self-Soothing Strategies To Neutralize Panic Attacks: A Psychiatrist Explains

How a practicing psychiatrist shuts down HER panic attacks.

#anxiety
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
December 26 2016
Spirituality

How Spirituality Can Help You Beat Addiction, According To Science

Though they may seem at opposite ends of the spectrum, addiction and spirituality are indisputably intertwined.

#addiction #personal growth #spirituality
Andrea Jones
August 3 2015
Mental Health
Sex
Wellness Trends

Food, Community & Wellness Advice From Last Night's mbg revitalize Supper Series

The power of positivity was the theme at last night's #mbgrevitalize supper series event.

#empowerment #news #gratitude #Purpose #Journey
Olessa Pindak
November 10 2017
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Introducing mbg's revitalize Supper Series!

Looking to capture the magic of revitalize throughout the year? Tonight, mindbodygreen continues the conversations advancing wellness with a brand new...

#empowerment #manifesting #joy #longevity #mantras
Leigh Weingus
November 9 2017
Spirituality

How To Unlock Your Wildest Dreams This Aries Season

Time to turn your focus toward new (and never-been-done-before) ideas.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 23 2019

Check Out A Feng Shui Designer's Blissed-Out NYC Apartment

You won't believe how much thought and detail went into her space.

#holistic home tour #feng shui
Emma Loewe
September 29 2017
Recipes

This Sweet Potato Peanut Hummus Is The Perfect Blend Of Savory & Sweet

This sweet and spicy dip combines two hallmarks of Southern cuisine.

#functional nutrition
Sarah Owens
September 22 2019
Home
Functional Food
Personal Growth

Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence

Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.

#sleep #relaxation #yoga #yoga sequence #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 2 2016

14 Things I Learned From A Silent Meditation Retreat

Months ago, when I learned that my application to attend Vipassana, a silent, 10-day meditation retreat, had been accepted, I was certain I'd come...

#meditation
Cat O'Connor
March 22 2013