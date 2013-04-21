6047 results for

DIY Baking Soda Shampoo: Try This Clarifying Hair & Scalp Wash

Made with ingredients found in your kitchen.

#skin care
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
April 21 2013
Can Coconut Oil Really Deliver? I Tested 14 Uses & Here's What I Found

To separate the "too good to be true" claims from the "wow, this is actually legit," I dove headfirst into the wild world of coconut oil as personal...

#hair #beauty #diy beauty #skin #coconut oil
Allie White
July 29 2015

Why Juicing Works: A Cardiologist Explains

Tonight my head is spinning like a centrifugal juicer after attending a lecture by Joe Cross, star of the documentary Fat Sick and Nearly Dead. The...

#smoothie #personal growth #juicing #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 16 2013

5 Reasons Why We Have Cravings

We all experience cravings on a daily basis. At 10am, that donut looks delicious. At 12pm, that greasy slice of pizza seems irresistible. And so on. 

#cravings #hormones #mindfulness #food
Margo Gladys
May 15 2013
Constipation: The Ayurvedic Perspective

Ah, constipation, a lovely topic, I know. Too much information for some, but constipation is no joke. Healthy elimination is extremely important to...

#constipation #Ayurveda #fiber #disease #chia seed
Trudy Collings
May 9 2013
My Divorce Taught My More About Love Than My Marriage Ever Did

I expected to feel regret and to build stronger boundaries, but instead I found my heart more open than it had ever been. And shockingly, my divorce,...

#breakup #marriage #divorce
Isabeau Miller
July 10 2014
Routines

Good Morning Yoga Sequence

This is a 10-15 minute morning sequence designed to wake up the body and target all of the places that might need a little extra space and life...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yogis #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
January 6 2012
Reclining Goddess: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reclining goddess.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 23 2010
Why It's Important To Speak Your Truth With Grace

Around the yoga world, I hear a great deal about speaking our truth with grace. My teacher, Ana Forrest, initially brought this concept to my...

#breathing #wellness #personal growth #yoga #communication
Amber Shumake
April 19 2013
5 Reasons to Practice Hot Yoga

Why is it becoming so popular?

#yogis #wellness #yoga #cleanse #detox
Lisa Mitchell
August 30 2012

The Best Way To Ignite Passion In Your Relationship

One of the keys to keeping romance alive is mastering the art of closeness and distance. It's a dance that's not easy to do, but is essential if you...

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Shelly Bullard, MFT
April 15 2013

7 Things Parents Should Tell Their Kids Every Day

There are many ways to say “I love you” to your children, without actually uttering those three small-but-mighty words. Below are my seven favorite...

#stress #confidence #motherhood #parenting
Karen Salmansohn
June 7 2014
